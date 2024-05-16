Did you see Mr. Monopoly on tour?

Mr. Monopoly's Tour was a celebratory event across the region during Otago Anniversary weekend. It all began in Dunedin at the St Clair School Food Truck Festival.

After the kickoff event, Mr. Monopoly embarked on his journey to Central Otago. The weekend tour included stops at Balclutha, Lawrence, Cromwell, Alexandra, Clyde, Ranfurly, St Bathans, and Naseby.

Every town on the tour has a spot on the special edition board, which was released late last year. It serves to recognise the communities that have helped to make the region great. What better time to have visited and celebrated than during Otago Anniversary weekend.

During the tour there was the chance to meet the man behind the game! Many seized the opportunity to snap a photo with Mr. Monopoly and give him a friendly wave as he passed through their town.

In the world of board games, Monopoly has stood the test of time as a classic that transcends generations. The Otago Daily Times Monopoly is not just a game - it's a local experience that allows players to navigate the region from wherever they are.

The game can be bought from Allied Press offices or odtshop.co.nz and $5 is donated to the Cancer Society for every box sold. Get yours now.