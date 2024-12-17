Slide on your aviators for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Aspiring Helicopters

Slide on your aviators, slip on your headset, focus your camera and let Aspiring Helicopters take you on a once-in-a-lifetime experience right here in New Zealand...

It’s hard to beat a birds-eye view wherever you fly and our Southern Alps are no exception – in fact they’re right up there with awe-inspiring beauty.

Your experience starts with a stunning 20min scenic drive from the shores of Lake Wanaka to the Matukituki Valley, a gateway to Mt Aspiring National Park – you’ll be forgiven for running late after the multitude of photo stops along the way!

Situated in a state-of-the-art purpose built hangar on a working High Country Station, Aspiring Helicopters are a small family owned and operated company boasting bespoke style flights with a focus on providing a professional and personable experience – they want you to go away smiling.

Staff are long term locals with a passion for the region and Pilots, James, “Rivy” and Bayden enjoy the opportunity to share their knowledge and stories with visitors – their relaxed personable manner will leave you feeling like one of the family!

Flights in the region take in a diverse range of scenery, from the crystal clear waters of Lake Wanaka to snow capped summits, deep glacial carved valleys, alpine tarns and glistening glaciers with towering peaks – oh and of course the pinnacle of the Park, Mt Aspiring. Commonly called the Matterhorn of the South Mt Aspiring provides the life source for the Bonar, Therma and Volta glaciers.

With a variety of scenic flight options on offer you can experience the magic of Milford, meet the Matterhorn of the South “Mt Aspiring”, set down on a Glacier or simply stand in the snow - whatever your heart desires Aspiring Helicopters can help you achieve it!

Make the move today and book yourself on an experience you’ll remember for a lifetime.

Glacier Landing $450 Adult

Mt Aspiring and Glaciers $595 Adult

Mighty Milford Sound $1495 Adult

Aspiring Helicopters

Website: aspiringhelicopters.co.nz

Facebook: @aspiringhelicopters

Instagram: @aspiringheli

Phone: +64 3 443 7152

Address: 2211 Wanaka-Mt Aspiring Road, Wanaka