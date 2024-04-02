Bison Group - Local Innovation, Global Success

Bison C-Lift Retrofits to Containers

Build local, sell global is the mantra for local tech hardware company Bison.

Based in Dunedin on Kaikorai Valley Road, is a dynamic export manufacturer and pioneering developer of agile container handling systems.

Bison combines mechanical, hydraulic, electronic, and software technologies to produce portable lifting jacks, hoists, and the world's only portable, certified container scales.

These innovations have propelled Bison into the global market, with its products now used in 70 countries and 95% of its revenue generated from exports.

Bison systems are used across a range of industries - including defence, energy and construction - where reliability, portability and self-sufficiency are critical. The company counts the US military and major corporations like Lockheed Martin and GE among its clients.

Since its launch in 2016, Bison has grown from a modest start-up to a significant manufacturing operation, substantially contributing to the local economy and job market.

Its distinct direct-to-market approach facilitates close customer interactions and continuous product enhancement.

Having set up a sales office in Texas in 2020, Bison has experienced rapid sales growth in North America. The company now manufactures and ships a 40’ container load of product to its Houston warehouse every 8 - 10 weeks for sale in North America.

Recognised for its pioneering industry contributions, including a New Zealand High Tech Awards finalist nomination, Bison exemplifies innovation, growth, and global impact.

www.bison-jacks.com

03 741 4402

307A Kaikorai Valley Road, Bradford, Dunedin