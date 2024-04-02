Connor Jones - Redefining the industry

Bespoke build in Port Chalmers.

For the Dunedin based Connor Jones Group, construction and engineering are two inseparable sides of the same coin.

That’s why it prides itself on being both an engineering and a building company, a dual capability that sets it apart in the competitive landscape of Dunedin's construction industry.

This versatility is a key aspect of their business model, enabling them to handle a wide range of projects with a level of expertise and passion that's rare in the field.

NZ Whisky Collection Distillery installed at Speight’s Brewery.

New aluminum floor going in on the Ulva island Water Taxi.

Co-founded by Tom Connor and Chris Jones, this mid-sized enterprise has carved out a niche for itself by offering a wide array of services, including residential and commercial new builds, renovations, government works, structural steel works, and light fabrication.

With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Connor and Jones have built a company that's not just a business but a local institution.

Their team of 24, comprising engineers and builders who possess a genuine love for their work, embodies the company's commitment to quality and innovation.

Among the company's notable achievements is its recognition in the Deloitte Fast 50 awards as the fastest-growing construction company in the lower South Island, an honour it has received for two consecutive years.

Rangehood by Connor Jones group in collaboration with Steadfast Joinery.

This accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of the entire team at Connor Jones Group.

What truly sets Connor Jones Group apart, however, is its focus on teamwork and communication.

The company boasts an in-house team of project managers, design engineers, and quantity surveyors who work closely with clients to bring their visions to life.

This commitment to keeping clients involved at every step of the process is further enhanced by the use of an innovative online construction management tool.

Using specially designed software including an app, clients can track their project's progress, communicate with the team, and manage all aspects of their project online, ensuring a level of transparency and client satisfaction that is unparalleled in the industry.

As they continue to grow and evolve, the Connor Jones Group remains committed to delivering high-quality service and product solutions, proving that with the right mix of passion, versatility, and client focus, it's possible to redefine an industry.

connorjones.co.nz

022 399 3841

60 Cumberland Street, Central Dunedin