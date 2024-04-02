Site Weld - The Excellence of Innovation

McEwan Haulage’s new build truck bin and 5-axle trailer bin

Whether it's constructing new builds for transport companies, facilitating plant shutdowns, or executing intricate structural steel projects, Site Weld NZ (2023) prides itself on offering innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs.

Providing the best possible fix and removing a client’s pain points is a particular point of pride for the team.

With a combined experience of 500 years in the industry, its skilled workforce ensures that every project is executed flawlessly, adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

A true local success story, the company was established in 2012 by founder and owners Adrian and Stephanie Olsen after a period as a successful sole trader, and last year welcomed Chris McBride as co-owner.

Since its establishment it has transformed into a powerhouse of engineering solutions, serving diverse clientele across mining, industrial, heavy transport, marine, forestry, and agricultural sectors.

The company's track record speaks volumes about its commitment to excellence.

From supplying and installing steel for iconic structures like the K Mart Building in Dunedin to fabricating bespoke truck tubs and trailers for leading haulage companies such as McEwan Haulage and Dynes Transport, Site Weld’s success stories underscore its versatility and expertise.

Additionally, collaborations with organizations like the Greater Wellington Regional Council in manufacturing top of the line toilet blocks showcase the company's ability to diversify its offerings and cater to various industries with equal proficiency.

Its commitment to excellence extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing stainless steel and aluminium fabrication, CAD design, electrical testing, plasma cutting, and machine shop services, among others.

Investments in state-of-the-art equipment, including the Miller Big Blue 800 Duo Air Pak and a fully equipped machine shop, reinforces the company's dedication to efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Whether it's a remote mining site or a bustling urban centre, Site Weld mobile workshops are equipped to reach clients 24/7, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity.

All these strands contribute to the success of Site Weld NZ, where engineering success stories are not just a profession, but a passion.

As Site Weld looks towards the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to being the trusted partner of choice for engineering excellence in New Zealand.

www.siteweld.co.nz

03 477 9339

47 Willis Street, Central Dunedin, Dunedin