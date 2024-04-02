Danone New Zealand - Local solutions for global problems

Danone New Zealand’s Supply Point located in Balclutha

The health of people and the health of the planet are inextricably linked in the eyes of the global food and beverage company, Danone. Now some of its local projects are helping to harmonise the delicate balance between fostering the health of people and nurturing environmental sustainability.

Headquartered in Paris, France, and with global operational sites including Auckland and Balclutha, New Zealand, Danone's commitment to health through food resonates across 120 markets worldwide. With notable brands such as Aptamil, Karicare, and Souvenaid, and a suite of Nutricia Specialised Nutrition products, Danone’s portfolio is tailored to support the crucial first 1,000 days of life and tackle some of the most pressing health challenges faced by humanity today.

This multinational conglomerate, with over 90,000 employees, champions the cause of bringing healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices to the forefront of consumer consciousness.

Central to Danone's ethos is the One Planet, One Health vision, which sees that people’s well-being cannot be separated from the well-being of our planet. The Biomass Boiler is the epitome of Danone’s ground-breaking Dual Project, which was committed to over 50 years ago and expounds that corporate responsibility does not end at the factory gate or the office door.

Danone New Zealand’s Biomass Boiler

Danone New Zealand's Biomass Boiler powered exclusively by renewable forestry waste

The Biomass Boiler at the Balclutha Supply Point factory exemplifies Danone's commitment to its One Planet, One Health vision, and innovative spirit. By substituting traditional energy sources with sustainable by-products from local forestry, Danone has dramatically slashed CO₂ emissions by 20,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to removing 60,000 cars from the road.

This transition not only bolsters Danone's environmental stewardship but also ensures the production of nutritious products that contribute to a healthier planet. The NZ$30 million investment to power the Balclutha spray drying plant entirely with renewable biomass fuel highlights its leadership in sustainable manufacturing. This initiative marks a significant milestone, positioning Danone as the pioneer of dairy spray drying plants powered by sustainable, locally sourced wood residues in New Zealand.

Soil Health Project

Moreover, the company's engagement in the Soil Health Project, in collaboration with Synlait and AgResearch, showcases its commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

Through this five-year study, Danone aims to foster evidence-based regenerative farming practices that enhance soil health, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and productive agricultural industry.

B Corp Certification

A distinctive element of Danone's corporate philosophy is its B Corp certification in Australia and New Zealand, achieved in 2022. This recognition, administered by B Lab, is awarded to companies that can demonstrate verifiable positive impact through policies and practices for employees, communities, customers and the environment. This achievement underscores Danone’s ambition to be B Corp certified across its global operations by 2025, reflecting a steadfast dedication to sustainable business practices that encompass a staggering 82.5% of its global sales already under the B Corp umbrella.

Danone's dedication extends beyond its operational boundaries, impacting communities through volunteer programs and partnerships with local organisations. What sets Danone New Zealand apart in the competitive landscape is its unwavering commitment to sustainability and employee well-being.

The Balclutha site epitomises this ethos, emphasising sustainable sourcing and manufacturing processes alongside a nurturing and inclusive workplace culture. Danone New Zealand invests in its employees' health and well-being, offering comprehensive benefits such as free health insurance, gym memberships, and annual health checks.

Danone's journey is a testament to its Dual Project of integrating business success with social and environmental responsibility. By championing sustainable practices, valuing employees, and contributing to community well-being, Danone not only leads by example in the food and beverage industry but also paves the way for a healthier, more sustainable world.

As the company strides toward its goal of global B Corp certification, its legacy of sustainability, innovation, and community engagement continues to inspire a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

09 257 1572

56 Aintree Avenue, Māngere, Auckland

For more information, contact anzpressoffice@danone.com.