Oceana Gold - Mining the Potential

With a storied past stretching back over 34 years, OceanaGold's Macraes operation is a testament to the evolution and resilience of the mining sector.

Now the largest active gold mine in the nation is looking for a different kind of treasure, capable new employees.

OceanaGold Macraes is not just about mining gold; it's about mining potential.

The operation seeks individuals from a broad spectrum of disciplines, debunking the myth that mining jobs are limited to physical labor in harsh environments.

Whether it's positions on drill rigs for those starting fresh from school or roles in accounting, planning, law, and laboratory work for those with specialised education and skills, Macraes offers a plethora of opportunities.

This diversity in career opportunities reflects the operation's commitment to creating a multifaceted workforce.

The mining industry is undergoing a transformation, and OceanaGold Macraes is at the forefront of this change.

The company champions diversity, welcoming all into its ranks and providing them with unprecedented opportunities to thrive in a supportive environment.

At the heart of OceanaGold Macraes' recruitment philosophy is the value placed on adaptability, learning, and a strong safety ethic.

The operation's success is deeply intertwined with the talents and innovation of its employees, making it a hub for those eager to tackle challenges and contribute to the legacy of New Zealand's mining industry.

With a preference for hiring locals, OceanaGold Macraes not only contributes to the regional economy but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among its workforce.

In essence, OceanaGold's Macraes Operation is more than just a mining site; it's a beacon of growth, innovation, and diversity.

Offering a wide range of career opportunities, Macraes seeks individuals from all walks of life to be a part of its continuing legacy, shaping the future of mining with each passing day.

The rich history of the Macraes region, from the early gold rushes to the sophisticated operations of today, underscores the operation's ability to overcome challenges through innovation and expertise.

The adaptation from primitive gold extraction methods to modern technological processes has been pivotal in achieving remarkable efficiencies and innovations. This journey has not only increased gold recovery rates to an impressive 83-86% but also expanded ore processing capabilities significantly.

oceanagold.com/operation/macraes/

03 479 2922

22 MacLaggan Street, Central Dunedin