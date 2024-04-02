Metalspray - Spray specialists serve the south

Drive coupling

Providing cost effective repairs for its customers has seen Metalspray Engineering carve a unique niche for itself in the local engineering landscape

With over 65 years of experience in the process, the Dunedin based firm has specialised in creating lasting repairs using the metalspraying process.

Metalspraying allows damaged parts to be repaired for a fraction of the cost of replacing them outright.

The process involves spraying a uniform layer of molten metal onto the surface of the part to be repaired.

This is done at low temperatures to prevent distortion and stress on the repaired part.

The process can be applied to a variety of metal surfaces, including bronze, copper, aluminium and stainless steel, and even to ceramic surfaces.

Metalspray engineering have been specialists in the process ever since founder John Shanks imported the first metalspraying machine into the country in 1958.

This focus has led to earning loyal customers throughout the country and has allowed the business to expand its offerings over the years.

Today the company provides a complete range of engineering services on top of its specialist metalspraying services including design making, tool and die making, CNC milling, gear cutting, special purpose machine building, maintenance engineering and all-hours emergency engineering services.

