SOREC Summit - Future proofing your company

Future proofing your company - The SOREC Summit is a premier event celebrating the manufacturing and engineering sector in Otago and Southland. The focus of this year's summit is future proofing the industry with talks from the best and brightest. There will be the chance to network and to have a chat with the SOREC team on how we can best help your organisation. We are excited to announce that, along with several industry experts talking to the economy, technology, trade, and people. Hon Andrew Bayly, Minister Small Business and Manufacturing, will be speaking about the future of the sector. Entrance is free, but limited spots are available. Register today!

Date: Thursday, April 18th, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: He Toki Kai Te Rika | Trades Training Centre, Otago Polytechnic

A morning with Sir John Kirwan (Balclutha)

Looking after our Mental Health and supporting others is hugely important. Westpac Ambassador of over 10 years, Sir John Kirwan (JK) has a passion for mental health and sharing his own mental health journey with the aim of helping others with theirs.

Date: Balclutha, April 4th, 9:00 am - 10:15 am

Location: Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, 4/6 Clyde Street, Balclutha

Health and Safety Training

We have a wide range of Health & Safety training available. Ensuring you and your colleagues remain free from injury at work takes not only care but specific knowledge and skills. This course will help you to understand the Health and Safety at Work Act and its associated regulations to maintain a safe working environment. Content and delivery of this program will be aligned with the most up to date requirements of health and safety training - whatever your business.

Invercargill - May 14th, June 18th

Queenstown - May 28th, April 9th, July 2nd

Oamaru - May 6th, May 8th

Dunedin - May 27th

Host an apprentice

For Trades Apprenticeship Trust can grow your team with talented apprentices who are ready to make an impact! They have people eager to learn and become a valuable member of your team. For Trades offer a seamless solution for you to host an apprentice. Benefits include access to free leadership academy (worth $1,725) or a free business mentor (worth $295). For Trades manages the apprentice administration including onboarding and payroll, can help with funding and provide full pastoral care throughout the apprenticeship. Learn more?

Leadership Academy

The Leadership Academy develops future Otago business leaders to be better equipped for leadership within their organization, workplace, or business. This inspirational program is the catalyst that ignites relationship building with like-minded professional peers, fosters inspiration to take your leadership career to the next level, and provides outstanding opportunities to learn from prominent leaders. This program is led by a significant Otago-based businesses or other organizations, and participants will benefit from the opportunity to interact with the presenters and build an ongoing connection with them.

Dunedin - May 3rd

Central Otago - September 4th

BA5 Networking Event – Hosted by Cook Howlison Toyota

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the forefront of automotive mobility, sustainability, and community at our BA5 event hosted by Cook Howlison Toyota for an evening showcasing the latest in motoring innovation and technology. Explore our range of new models, including the ground-breaking Hilux Hybrid, all-new CH-R, and all-electric bZ4X, while gaining insights into the exciting future of Toyota for businesses.

Date: April 24th

Location: Cooke Howlison Toyota

The Engineering Student Showcase

Meet the students and see the engineering project posters and prototypes from the year they have completed at Otago Polytechnic. This is a fantastic opportunity to see the skills of the students ready to enter the workforce.

Week of November 11th (Open night date to be confirmed)

Location: T-Block Otago Polytechnic

The Digital Manufacturing Challenge

It's all about understanding industry 4.0 solutions and how this can benefit your business. Takeaways include hands-on experience with all levels of technology, critically analyzing possible ROI and pain points, and leaving with a personalized reference pack so you're ready to take the next steps in your industry 4.0 journey. The Digital Manufacturing Challenge is catered to operators, functional and senior leaders and is a free, in-person event facilitated by expert manufacturing consultants from LMAC in partnership with Callaghan Innovation, EMA, BECA, and Technology Partners NZ Controls and Wyreframe. Go to www.industry4.0.govt.nz/upcomingevents to register. The event will be in the West Coast, Invercargill and Dunedin in June.

My Next Adventure, Tech Talent Event

If you’re in the second or third year of your engineering and/or science studies, or studying at a postgraduate level in these areas - this is a not-to-miss event! Meet local, world-leading science and engineering firms, who could springboard your career of global adventure! Listen to stories of recent graduate hires as they talk about their experience finding employment and kicking goals in their first year of employment. You can also speak to staff and explore career opportunities they are offering (including internships and graduate placements).

Returning in August. See the website here.