T L Maclean - Centenary Approaches for Firm

10-car Transporter

This year marks a significant milestone for transport engineering firm TL MacLean Limited which is set to celebrate its hundredth birthday.

Established in 1924, the busy company is a cornerstone of the transport engineering sector, set to celebrate an impressive century of innovation and service this year.

Throughout its storied history, TL MacLean Ltd has established itself at the forefront of innovation, introducing Dunedin's first portable electric welding machine in the mid-1920s.

This pioneering spirit has underpinned the company's enduring success and reputation for excellence.

Today they specialise in servicing the transport industry and offer a comprehensive range of services, from design and manufacturing to chassis alterations and air suspension fittings.

Designed and custom-built by TL MacLean Ltd, horse ambulances are a world class asset for horse racing and equestrian sports.

Their expertise spans across creating bespoke solutions for car transporters, flat decks, crane and scaffold trucks, heavy and light-duty tipping decks, crouching trucks and trailers, flat and tipping ute decks, and more.

In addition to crafting standard transport equipment, TL MacLean Ltd excels in custom projects, including chassis alterations, lengthening and shortening wheelbases, and installing advanced components like drawbars, drawbeams, and load anchorage systems.

As TL MacLean Ltd approaches its centennial anniversary, it stands as a testament to a century of innovation, quality, and dedication to the transport industry.

Their legacy of pioneering engineering solutions continues to drive the company forward, promising another century of unparalleled service and ingenuity in the transport engineering domain.

tlmaclean.co.nz

03 488 4308

170 Dukes Road North, Mosgiel