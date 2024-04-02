Dunedin Monumental Masons - Honouring the Memories

Dunedin Monumental Masons stands as a distinguished provider in the industry, offering exceptional cemetery memorials.

This company specialises in the sale and manufacture of various types of memorials, along with the meticulous restoration of historic monuments.

Central to its operations are the creation of new memorials and the restoration of those holding historical significance, with its restoration efforts being a point of immense pride.

The company's dedication to preserving history through the restoration of historic memorials not only reflects its commitment to craftsmanship but also its deep respect for the stories and lives commemorated by these stones.

A testament to its expertise and passion is the recent success story involving the restoration of William Rathbun's grave in Milford Sound at Cemetery Point, near Lady Bowen Falls.

This project, particularly meaningful to the company, saw its team volunteer time and skills to replace a damaged headstone from 1894 with a new, carefully crafted marble tombstone, marking the sole grave in one of the most breathtaking burial plots in the country.

What sets Dunedin Monumental Masons apart is not just its ability to craft and restore memorials but its unparalleled experience and skills, honed over years of dedicated service.

The company's work not only honors the memory of those passed but also ensures that their legacies endure in the face of time and nature's elements, making it a unique pillar in the monumental masonry industry.

dunedinheadstones.co.nz

03 476 4006

150 Kaikorai Valley Road, Kaikorai, Dunedin