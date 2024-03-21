1,2,3,4,6,7 Wychwood Lane, North Taieri (off School Road South)

By negotiation

Wychwood Lane - A premium and rare North Taieri subdivision.

Edinburgh are proud to bring Wychwood Lane to the market – a premium North Taieri subdivision. Located off School Road South, these six, two-hectare, bare land blocks are now available for sale.

Zoned rural/residential, these fantastic, high-quality sections are ready for new owners to develop into their ultimate lifestyle dream.

Design and create your new home on the finest vacant lots remaining on the Taieri Plains and maximise the further space with a large shed, plus productive grazing for farm animals and pets, the size of these sections offer flexibility to suit your lifestyle needs.

Enjoy the beautiful and peaceful rural backdrop of North Taieri and the feeling of true country living with the incredible open spaces on offer.

You could not get a better location than this. Just a short drive to the local amenities of Outram and Mosgiel and with a specialist lifestyle vet clinic just down the road, these sections could not be better suited to lifestyle living.

Bare land of this quality on the doorstep of Dunedin City is virtually impossible to find. Wychwood Lane offers an exceptional and unique opportunity to secure your slice of premium North Taieri land.

We expect the level of enquiry to be high so get in touch with our lifestyle and rural team for further information at your earliest convenience.

Property Viewing Times: Saturday 23rd March and Monday 25th March 2.00 - 2.30pm.

Peter Wilson 0274 327 489

Mike Dougherty 027 201 9978

Jacque Donnelly 021 262 9403