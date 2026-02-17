I dine out at lunch time more than my wallet likes, because lunches are hard. They require forethought, time and fresh ingredients that are not always on hand. And it’s just lunch, the main event — dinner — is demanding consideration. Dinners that can become lunch the next day miraculously give me something other than sandwiches for lunchboxes and the cheese and crackers I resort to far too often when at home. The family will forgive you for refusing them seconds of these double-duty meals at dinnertime when they open their lunchboxes the following day. More than just a pile of leftovers, they hold up as standalone lunch dishes good enough to serve to guests, and they utilise seasonal vegetables that are finally ripening (now that we are seeing a little more of the sun!). Soup season is just around the corner, which is good news for my wallet because a freezer full of soup means that lunch is pretty much covered. Tuna pasta So easy. So universally liked. Using quality extra virgin olive oil and parmesan makes a world of difference and, when the chilli, parsley, tomatoes and greens are freshly plucked from the garden, pure happiness. I always ensure there is pasta, tuna and parmesan on hand for this saviour dish, adding different greens and other vegetables according to seasonal supplies. Serves 4 or 2 with leftovers for lunch Ingredients 1 tsp chopped red chilli 1 cup parsley, chopped Zest of ½ lemon 1 tsp sea salt flakes ½ cup grated parmesan 12 cherry tomatoes, halved 185g can tuna in spring water, drained 1 cup greens 230g penne pasta 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil Method Place the chilli, parsley, lemon zest, salt, parmesan, tomatoes, tuna, greens and a good grind of black pepper in a large bowl. Cook the penne in boiling, well-salted water until al dente. Drain and add to the bowl with the lemon juice and olive oil. Toss everything together and serve warm or at room temperature. Crustless courgette and cherry tomato pie I’ve impressed many a lady at lunch with this pie that slices well for lunchboxes or pack it up in its tin for slicing on the picnic blanket. Serves 4 with extra slices for packed lunches Ingredients 5 eggs ½ cup olive oil 7 courgettes sliced thinly (use a mandolin or potato peeler) ⅓ cup chopped chives ¼ cup chopped dill ¼ cup chopped mint 200g goat’s cheese, crumbled 1½ cups grated parmesan 1 cup flour 1 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt 12-14 cherry tomatoes, cut in half Salad greens, to serve Method Heat oven to 180°C. Line a 21cm x 21cm square cake tin with baking paper and butter the paper. Whisk eggs in a large bowl, then whisk in olive oil. Mix in courgette, chives, dill, mint and cheeses. Sift in flour, baking powder and salt and mix until combined. Spread into the prepared cake pan and gently push halved cherry tomatoes, cut side up, into the top. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until set in the middle — the top will be springy when gently pushed. Cool in the pan for 20 minutes before removing from the tin — the greased baking paper should allow you to remove the pie from the tin easily. Slice to serve warm, or at room temperature, with salad greens. Stuffed, baked peppers Here’s a great way to enjoy stuffing without having to roast a chicken and these wee flavour bombs make a well-balanced vegetarian meal. Change out the fruit and nuts — I have used apricots and walnuts because, well, Central. Serves 4 with extras for lunch Ingredients 6 red or yellow peppers 1 onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 sticks celery, chopped 40g butter 2 tsp olive oil ¼ cup chopped sage ¼ cup chopped parsley ½ cup chopped walnuts ⅔ cup chopped apricots 1 cup pre-cooked brown rice, wild rice, red rice, couscous or quinoa (or use a mix) 1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs Zest and juice of 1 orange 12 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped ¼ tsp salt Freshly ground black pepper 2 eggs, beaten Method Heat oven to 180°C. Cut peppers in half and remove seeds. Gently fry onion, garlic and celery in butter and oil until soft. Turn off the heat and add the rest of the ingredients, mixing to combine. Stuff the mixture into the pepper halves. Place in a baking dish, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes until capsicums are soft but not falling apart. Remove foil and cook another 5-10 minutes to brown the tops. Serve with a side of greens or a mixed salad.