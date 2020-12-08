PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

Makes 20 slices

Base

420g gluten-free flour

240g soft brown sugar

150g shredded coconut

350g melted butter

Caramel

880g condensed milk

200g butter

300g golden syrup

Chocolate top

440g dark chocolate (we use Whittakers)

1 Tbsp butter

To finish (optional)

flaky sea salt

orange zest

Method

Heat oven to 180degC.

Mix flour, sugar, coconut together. Add butter and combine together.

Spread mixture evenly in a lined and greased slice tin.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Caramel

Microwave ingredients until easily mixable, about 1-2 minutes.

Pour mixture evenly over the baked base.

Return to oven for 15 minutes, or until starting to bubble and lightly brown.

Remove and let cool.

Chocolate top

Melt chocolate in the microwave or on the stove top in a bowl over a pot of hot water.

Once melted, add butter and mix well until glossy texture.

Pour over baked base and caramel.

Let cool, and harden.

To finish

We like to finish it with flaky sea salt and orange zest.

Recipe requested by Chelsea Hamilton, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Morning Magpie, Dunedin.

If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.