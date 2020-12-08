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Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
Makes 20 slices
Base
420g gluten-free flour
240g soft brown sugar
150g shredded coconut
350g melted butter
Caramel
880g condensed milk
200g butter
300g golden syrup
Chocolate top
440g dark chocolate (we use Whittakers)
1 Tbsp butter
To finish (optional)
flaky sea salt
orange zest
Method
Heat oven to 180degC.
Mix flour, sugar, coconut together. Add butter and combine together.
Spread mixture evenly in a lined and greased slice tin.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.
Caramel
Microwave ingredients until easily mixable, about 1-2 minutes.
Pour mixture evenly over the baked base.
Return to oven for 15 minutes, or until starting to bubble and lightly brown.
Remove and let cool.
Chocolate top
Melt chocolate in the microwave or on the stove top in a bowl over a pot of hot water.
Once melted, add butter and mix well until glossy texture.
Pour over baked base and caramel.
Let cool, and harden.
To finish
We like to finish it with flaky sea salt and orange zest.
Recipe requested by Chelsea Hamilton, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Morning Magpie, Dunedin.
If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.