Photo: Simon LambertSweet corn is hitting its stride right now. When it’s this sweet and fresh, you don’t need to do much, just cook it gently in its husk to keep all that sweetness locked in, then finish it with a bold butter and a good hit of parmesan. Messy, buttery and totally worth it. Prep time: 10 min Cooking time: 35-40 min Skill: Easy Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 fresh ears of corn, in husk (1 per person) Chilli lime butter 100g butter, softened 1 green chilli, finely chopped (deseed if you prefer less heat) Finely grated zest of 1 lime 2 spring onions, very finely sliced ½ tsp sea salt flakes Cracked black pepper To serve: Juice of 1 lime ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the whole ears of corn directly onto the oven rack and roast in their husks for 25–30 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven and allow to cool just enough to handle. Meanwhile, mix the softened butter with the chopped chilli, lime zest, spring onion, salt flakes and cracked pepper. Peel back and remove the husks and silks from the corn. Brush generously with the chilli lime butter. Return the corn to the oven and grill, turning regularly, for 5–10 minutes until lightly charred and golden in spots. Finish with any remaining butter, a squeeze of lime juice and a generous amount of freshly grated parmesan. Serve immediately.