Photo: Simon LambertCucumbers are flourishing at present, making it the perfect time to put down a batch of pickles. This quick brine is sweet, sharp and lightly spiced with dill, fennel and a pinch of curry. It delivers crunch and lift to everything from sandwiches to cold meats. Makes 3-4 jars (300g) with lids (sterilised) Prep time 20min Skill easy Ingredients 6 cucumbers, washed 450g white vinegar 225g water 270g sugar 18g salt 5g fennel seeds ½ Tbsp dill 2 bay leaves ½-1 tsp curry powder (for colour and gentle warmth) Method Sterlise the jars and lids. Slice cucumbers into rounds (I like mine thin, but this is up to you). Pack into clean jars with dill and bay leaves. Place vinegar, water, sugar, salt, fennel seeds and curry powder in a saucepan. Bring to a light boil, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Once the sugar and salt has dissolved, pour hot brine over cucumbers to cover. Seal and cool. Best after 24-48 hours and keeps well chilled for several weeks.