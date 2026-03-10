Top Kiwi chef Peter Gordon judging for the OFPA awards. Photo: supplied

In its 10th year the Outstanding Food Producer Awards (OFPA) is attracting record entries.

There are 435 products entered.

New head judge, internationally acclaimed chef and co-founder of Homeland Peter Gordon, who has been part of the judging team for three years, says the awards showcase New Zealand’s extraordinary, hard-working producers.

"Every entry represents someone who truly cares about our current and evolving food culture. I can’t wait to work alongside our panel of judges and discover innovations in Kiwi-made produce."

Awards co-founder Kathie Sammons says the record entries are testament to the resilience and creativity of the New Zealand food industry.

"To reach our 10th year with our highest entry count is incredibly rewarding. We continue to see a diverse range of products, from traditional favourites to new modern twists on old-fashioned recipes reimagined in the "free-from’' category, which assesses products that are free from ingredients such as gluten and sugar."

The products were assessed by a panel of more than 20 leading industry professionals, including chefs, food writers and category experts in Auckland last weekend. The judges are supported by a group of volunteer stewards who ensure food reaches the panel in excellent condition and without any identifying marks so it can be judged "blind’’.

Awards co-founder Nicola McConnell says the 2026 entries show a particularly strong representation in the new dairy-free category, developed because of the growing number and ever-improving quality of yoghurt, ice cream and gelato made without dairy.

The awards’ medal winners will be named on April 14, with the category winners announced at the Champions Party on May 19 in Auckland. — Allied Media