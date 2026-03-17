NZ Wine sent out a media release this week regarding the grape harvest across NZ. Much of NZ has had an excess of rain and wind yet northern regions have had heat as well so NZ Wine reported that this may be one of the earliest harvests to date. By contrast, Central Otago has had a cooler season so picking dates look to be a week or more behind last year. As always, the proof of the pudding is in the bottle and Emma and Rod Easthope of Easthope Wines in Hawke’s Bay put it this way. "There’s a particular satisfaction in harvest — especially after a season that asked questions of the vines. Sun, rain, wind. They were tested. The wines will tell the story". 2025 Monte Christo Central Otago Riesling Price RRP $40 Rating Excellent Delightful white flowers florality, apple, citrus, a note akin to fruit sherbet/candied fruits, the aromatics really leading the way, a touch of dry honey appears with air. Green apple and greengage plum flavours, this is invitingly fresh and crisp with vibrant acidity matched by a suggestion of creaminess. A brightly fruited dry style with potential too. www.montechristowinery.co.nz 2021 Dicey Brothers Dry Riesling #3 Price RRP $32 Rating Excellent A musky nuance, a deeper register to the aromatics yet a sense of delicacy, spiced apple. A fascinating suppleness and richness, the texture a highlight, now with a fruit pithy phenolic character adding grip and chew, tautness in a really nice way. The nose opens up, accentuating that musk and apple, apple again on the palate with an almost tingly quality on the long close. www.dicey.nz 2025 Blank Canvas Anandale Farm Marlborough Riesling Price RRP $38.99 Rating Excellent Fragrant, apple, sherbet, a wisp of crushed leaf, hard candy, very engaging. Honey, apple and citrus resonate on the palate, then a core of racy acidity snaps this into line. Grows in complexity and interest, developing orange/ mandarin notes and there’s a long refreshing finish. The interplay between the zesty acidity and honeyed qualities brings you back for more. www.blankcanvaswines.com 2025 Pegasus Bay Riesling Price RRP $30 Rating Excellent Flinty, smoky characters lead, teasing out individual characters seems superfluous as this is all about the whole. Fresh acidity contrasts the richness and mouth-filling qualities, grapefruit, acid drops, honeyed notes with a little freshening spritz. Honey and tropical fruit notes emerge on the nose, lovely tension. Drinking superbly but history tells us this will age with grace. www.pegasusbay.com 2024 Dicey Bannockburn Riesling Price RRP $32 Rating Very Good to Excellent A whisper of struck match, wet wool, apple, florality building though initially subtle. The palate flits between grapefruit, lime and mandarin citrus on a foundation of apple. There’s a crunchy, slightly grainy quality to the mouthfeel adding interest to the close. This comes in just off- dry as the laser beam of acidity kicks into gear. www.dicey.nz 2025 Pegasus Bay Aria Late Picked Riesling Price RRP $45 Rating Outstanding Utterly gorgeous nose, honey and musk, almond and apple, lemon and fruit pastille. There’s a fascinating chalky phenolic aspect going on that adds structure and grip, neatly contrasting the sweetness. Honey, apricot, citrus, toffee apple, burnt orange, so much going on here that draws you back. A long, lingering, lip- smacking finish that feels more off-dry. Great stuff. www.pegasusbay.com