Photo: Simon LambertThis is the sort of salad that earns its place on the table. Fresh, punchy and full of texture. Sweet tomatoes, crisp beans, peppery radishes and creamy feta get a lift from lemon and herbs. This salad with the lentils makes it satisfying enough to stand on its own or sit happily alongside grilled meats or fish. Ingredients 340g green beans, trimmed 400g tomatoes, chopped 1 × 400g tin lentils, beans or chickpeas, drained and rinsed (about 240–250g drained weight) 6 radishes, thinly sliced 1 red onion, thinly sliced 115g feta, crumbled 2-3 Tbsp fresh dill, parsley and mint roughly chopped 1 tsp dried mint Dressing 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar 1 garlic clove, finely minced 1 tsp dijon mustard 4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil Salt and cracked black pepper Method Bring a pot of salted water to the boil. Blanch the beans for 2–3 minutes until just tender but still bright. Drain and refresh in cold water. Pat dry. In a large bowl whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, dijon mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the beans, tomatoes, lentils, radishes and onions. Toss gently to coat. Fold through most of the feta and herbs. Transfer to a serving dish and finish with the remaining feta, scatter over the herbs and a pinch of dried mint. Best eaten at room temperature.