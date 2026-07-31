For thirty seconds, my camera records everything in front of it. Not the things themselves. What they do. A long exposure cannot photograph objects, only their behaviour. Thirty seconds is nothing to the frost on the paddock, which behaves like stone. The lit windows of the house behave like coals, burning a steady hole in the frame. The stars behave like clockwork, dragging short bright lines across the sensor, the Earth’s rotation written down whether I asked for it or not. Above the Rock and Pillar Range, though, the Taieri Pet does not move. It has not moved all night. The nor’wester that built it is still pouring through it, air rising over the range and cooling until its moisture condenses into cloud. Then, on the far side of the wave, the air sinks, warms and dries, and the cloud disappears. Every few minutes, the Pet is made of entirely new water. The cloud above Middlemarch this morning shares nothing with the cloud that was there at midnight except its shape. And now the sun, still below the horizon, has found it from underneath. For a few minutes, the Pet burns pink and copper above the range, the brightest thing in a sky it spent the whole night hiding in. So the Pet and my photograph are performing opposite versions of the same trick. The camera holds its shutter open and lets moving things smear into shapes. The wave holds its shape and lets moving air smear into a cloud. One is a long exposure to light. The other is a long exposure to wind. In the half-light, they seem to be looking at each other across the paddock, and I am standing between them with a tripod, feeling slightly redundant. Astronomers know the Pet well. A lenticular cloud often means turbulent air overhead, enough to make stars shimmer and blur. On Pet nights, the roof stays on the shed. This morning, I am photographing the reason it did. The shutter closes. In the frame, the stars have become lines. The cloud has not moved, though not one droplet of it is the same as when the exposure began. I fold the tripod and walk back towards the lit windows. Behind me, thirty seconds of light in the camera.