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If we think of fats, proteins and carbohydrates (macronutrients) as the building blocks of our food, then vitamins and minerals (micronutrients) are the nuts and bolts.

Both types of nutrients work together. Imagine building a car without the nuts and bolts. It would be little more than a pile of parts.

Each type of nutrient, both macro and micro, plays a role in enabling the body to function at its best, prior to, during and after exercise.

Nutrition and exercise

Macronutrients

Carbohydrates should make up 50-65% of your daily nutrition input. They are the most valuable source of fuel for exercise lasting up to 30 minutes.

Fats should make up 20-35% of your daily input. They are the primary source of fuel for exercise lasting more than 30 minutes.

Proteins 10-30% of your daily input. Mainly used to replenish broken-down muscle tissue after exercise.

NB: The precise quantities (percentage) of macronutrients to consume depends upon the type of exercising you are doing.

For example, someone primarily focusing on strength training will consume a higher percentage of protein  than someone training for a marathon, who will consume a higher percentage of fats and carbohydrates.

Micronutrients

In most cases, a varied and balanced diet (from eating a balance of the macronutrients listed above) will provide the vitamins and minerals a person needs to support a well-designed exercise programme.

Vitamins and minerals boost the immune system, support growth and development, and help cells and organs do their jobs.

 