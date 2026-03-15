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Both types of nutrients work together. Imagine building a car without the nuts and bolts. It would be little more than a pile of parts.

Each type of nutrient, both macro and micro, plays a role in enabling the body to function at its best, prior to, during and after exercise.

Nutrition and exercise

Macronutrients

Carbohydrates should make up 50-65% of your daily nutrition input. They are the most valuable source of fuel for exercise lasting up to 30 minutes.

Fats should make up 20-35% of your daily input. They are the primary source of fuel for exercise lasting more than 30 minutes.

Proteins 10-30% of your daily input. Mainly used to replenish broken-down muscle tissue after exercise.

NB: The precise quantities (percentage) of macronutrients to consume depends upon the type of exercising you are doing.

For example, someone primarily focusing on strength training will consume a higher percentage of protein than someone training for a marathon, who will consume a higher percentage of fats and carbohydrates.

Micronutrients

In most cases, a varied and balanced diet (from eating a balance of the macronutrients listed above) will provide the vitamins and minerals a person needs to support a well-designed exercise programme.

Vitamins and minerals boost the immune system, support growth and development, and help cells and organs do their jobs.