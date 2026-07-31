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Navigating the same waters

At Pylos, you can roam round the palace, including the bathroom built in about 1300 BC. The two pots at the far end were for storing water and aromatic oil and a step was provided for ease of access. Photo: Tom Higham
At Pylos, you can roam round the palace, including the bathroom built in about 1300 BC. The two pots at the far end were for storing water and aromatic oil and a step was provided for ease of access. Photo: Tom Higham
At Pylos, you can roam round the palace, including the bathroom built in about 1300 BC. The two pots at the far end were for storing water and aromatic oil and a step was provided for ease of access. Photo: Tom Higham
The World Before Us, by Charles Higham
Friday, July 31, 2026
Life & Style|The Mix
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