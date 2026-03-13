Photo: Ian Griffin

Every now and then an astronomer finds themselves asking a question that sounds faintly ridiculous but is, in fact, perfectly reasonable.

What if extraterrestrials are already here?

The universe is staggeringly large. Astronomers estimate there are hundreds of billions of galaxies, each containing hundreds of billions of stars. Around many of those stars orbit planets. Some will be rocky worlds like our own.

Given those numbers, it seems improbable that Earth is the only place where intelligence has emerged.

Which leads to the next question.

If visitors from another civilisation were quietly observing our planet, how would we recognise them?

Science fiction tends to assume that aliens arrive noisily — descending spacecraft, glowing lights, perhaps parking somewhere obvious like the Oval or the middle of the harbour.

But a truly advanced civilisation might behave rather differently. A careful interstellar researcher might prefer to study us quietly, blending into everyday life while gathering data on the peculiar habits of human beings.

After all, if you wished to understand our species, there would be few more interesting places to observe than a city council meeting.

The rituals alone would be worth documenting.

There are the formal motions, the procedural debates, the occasional passionate disagreement about parking or cycleways. It would be a rich field site for anyone studying how humans make collective decisions.

One can easily imagine an extraterrestrial anthropologist sitting patiently through the proceedings — listening carefully, asking thoughtful questions, occasionally offering observations that suggest a perspective not entirely constrained by earthly assumptions.

Such a visitor might appear calm, analytical and slightly enigmatic.

They might occasionally say something that makes listeners pause for a moment and wonder whether the comment had arrived from a somewhat wider cosmic vantage point.

Of course, this is all speculation.

Astronomers have spent decades searching the skies for evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence. So far we have discovered thousands of planets orbiting distant stars and galaxies scattered across the universe like islands of light.

Yet no confirmed visitor has stepped forward to introduce themselves.

Still, when you look at images of distant galaxies — vast stellar cities containing hundreds of billions of suns — it becomes difficult to believe we are alone.

And if somewhere among those galaxies a curious civilisation had decided to send a quiet observer to Earth to study human behaviour ...

Dunedin’s council chamber would provide some exceptionally interesting data.