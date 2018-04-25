Here we profile three models to watch at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Clementine George

Seventeen-year-old Clementine George is in her last year of high school but fourth year as a model for iD.

An unpretentious op-shop princess, she says she “dresses more in grandma styles than grandpa”, her favourite thing to wear, a pair of leather pants her grandma gave her ‘that I wear way too much'.

In true Dunedin form she likes a lot of layers, getting into modelling after being scouted on the street one day.

She loves the Emerging show, “It’s different and really fun” but lives for local designs. “I always love wearing NOM*d.”

Her biggest challenge is not laughing when she sees her friends or fabric teacher in the audience.

“iD has been a great launch pad for models,” says Darryl, from Aart Model Management.

The long catwalk is a big step up for any model, teaching focus, and taking part in such a big show builds the confidence they need to cast against models from around the world.

Thomas Hazlett

This is Thomas Hazlett’s first year as a model for iD (he only started in the profession last September), and the 18-year-old is excited to see what it’s all about.

Nerves have been a challenge, but as his confidence builds he feels they’re less of a factor.

Currently working for a paving business in Queenstown, he plans to move to Australia to get more experience, with the long-term goal of making it as a professional model.

TOMMY SPENCE

Tommy Spence from Milburn has gone on to do the Dolce and Gabbana spring catalogue, feature in a campaign for Levi’s Australia and book ads for massive Asian shoe brand Pedro.