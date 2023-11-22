Coconut, strawberry frozen yoghurt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
We all need recipes like this to whizz up. Strawberries are sweet and juicy at the moment and summer is coming, so it seems fitting to make this refreshing frozen yoghurt. You can smarten this up for a decadent dairy-free dessert or simply add a stick for a delicious home-made ice block.
Serves 4-6
Prep time 10min
Skill level easy
Ingredients
240g fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
220g coconut condensed milk
500g coconut yoghurt (Greek style)
¼ tsp rose water (optional)
Method
Place all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor, pulse to combine and until you get the desired texture you would like.
Pour into mould(s) and freeze overnight.