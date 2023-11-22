Coconut, strawberry frozen yoghurt

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4-6

Prep time 10min

Skill level easy

Ingredients

240g fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

220g coconut condensed milk

500g coconut yoghurt (Greek style)

¼ tsp rose water (optional)

Method

Place all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor, pulse to combine and until you get the desired texture you would like.

Pour into mould(s) and freeze overnight.