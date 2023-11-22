Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Coconut, strawberry frozen yoghurt

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    We all need recipes like this to whizz up. Strawberries are sweet and juicy at the moment and summer is coming, so it seems fitting to make this refreshing frozen yoghurt. You can smarten this up for a decadent dairy-free dessert or simply add a stick for a delicious home-made ice block.

    Serves 4-6

    Prep time 10min

    Skill level easy

    Ingredients

    240g fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

    220g coconut condensed milk

    500g coconut yoghurt (Greek style)

    ¼ tsp rose water (optional)

    Method

    Place all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor, pulse to combine and until you get the desired texture you would like.

    Pour into mould(s) and freeze overnight.