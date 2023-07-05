Hot dog lovers relish competition

Eager hot dog eaters have pushed themselves - and their stomachs - to the limit.

Cheered on by a large crowd, competitors gorged their way through a large number of hot dogs in the inaugural Mr Wolf American Hot Dog Eating Competition on Tuesday.

Up for grabs was the prestige of being crowned Christchurch's champion hot dog eater, and a year's supply of hot dogs from the boutique Champagne and gourmet hot dog bar.

The fun event was held to celebrate July 4 in the United States, American Independence Day.

Event organiser and Mr Wolf operations manager Jess Gorton said there were a lot of ex-pat Americans in Canterbury.

"Since we opened the hot dog bar, it's always been a running joke about how much I would love it because I'm the token American in the group."

Garrick Cummins and Jimi Ward can claim the title of Christchurch's supreme hot dog eating champions. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Competitors were given five minutes to eat as many American hot dogs as possible, with the top five going through to the final.

There were a few different strategies on show: some entrants opting for a slow and steady technique, while others like eventual winners Garrick Cummins and Jimi Ward chose the fast, messy approach.

The triumphant pair were pretty happy with their eating efforts.

"We started the preparation, that would have been 24 hours ago, and that was watching multiple YouTube videos. I think the strategy was eat the dog, dunk the bun, and that worked out all right," Cummins, the overall winner, said.

Second place-getter Jimi Ward added that it would take a while for his stomach to settle down.

"I feel bad for the ducks, you know, because wet bread is disgusting".

In true American fashion, organisers decided to supersize the grand prize, awarding the first and second place-getters free hot dogs for a year.

The boutique bar opened earlier this year and has quickly earnt a reputation for their fun approach to cuisines.

But they admit their cultural loyalties change regularly, with the team already planning a celebration for France's Bastille Day on July 14.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air