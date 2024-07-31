Hunker down with comfort food

As the temperature has dropped and the days are shorter, there’s nothing quite like hunkering down with a bowl of hearty, warming comfort food.

Winter is the perfect season to indulge in dishes that provide nourishment and comfort yet don’t leave you feeling heavy.

By incorporating a variety of nutritious ingredients, you can create meals that not only warm your soul but also boost your health.

Comfort food is aptly named because it offers a sense of warmth and cosiness, evoking feelings of nostalgia and well-being.

Traditional comfort foods, however, can sometimes be laden with heavy ingredients that leave you feeling sluggish.

The good news is that with a few thoughtful tweaks, you can enjoy the comforting qualities of these dishes while packing them with nutritious ingredients that enhance health benefits and flavour.

Comfort foods don’t need to be full of pasta, white flour, cheese or potatoes.

You can cook a range of dishes full of vibrancy by adding extra vegetables or fruits, spices and sauces, creating soft, comforting texture that is warm to eat.

Balanced pairings

Pairing a comforting dish with something to balance and lighten the load is always great.

Here are some delicious ideas:

• Crunchy slaw with creamy tahini lemon dressing: The fresh, crisp texture of slaw combined with a creamy tahini lemon dressing adds a refreshing counterpoint to hearty winter dishes.

Add green apple matchsticks for a sweet, sour, and juicy crunch.

• Stir-fried greens with garlic and red chilli: Quick and easy to prepare, these greens add a burst of colour and a spicy kick, balancing out richer comfort foods.

Clean proteins like roasted chicken or pan-fried fish are light yet satisfying.

They complement your meals without overwhelming them, making them the perfect addition to roasted vegetables or root vegetable dishes.

Ultimate slow-cooked harissa beef cheeks

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1.2-1.5kg beef cheeks, cut into 10cm chunks

¼ cup cornflour

2 large onions halved, thinly sliced lengthways

4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 carrot, finely chopped

4 Tbsp harissa paste

1 Tbsp honey

6 sprigs thyme

700ml bone broth or beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C.

Heat half the oil in a casserole pan large enough to fit beef cheeks/brisket snugly.

Scatter cornflour across a dinner plate and season with a generous grind of salt and pepper.

Coat beef cheeks in seasoned cornflour and add them to the hot casserole pan.

Cook over high heat until browned (3-5 minutes on each side), then transfer to a plate.

Add onion, garlic, carrot, and remaining oil to the casserole and sauté over low heat until starting to caramelise (8-10 minutes).

Add harissa, honey, and thyme and stir until fragrant (1 minute).

Return the cheeks to the casserole, add bone broth/stock, season to taste, and bring to a simmer.

Cover, transfer to the oven, and cook until the beef cheeks are tender (3½-4 hours).

Remove from oven and rest for 20-30 minutes before roughly pulling meat.

Serving suggestions:

• Yoghurt flatbreads, winter slaw, plum kasundi

• Over buttery mash + greens

• Over creamy parmesan polenta + wilted greens

• Pan-fried with a can of cherry tomatoes and folded through gnocchi or pasta

• The base for beef ragu lasagna — add 2 cups passata to the beef mix

• Make it into a puff pastry pie with any extra fillings or as-is.

• Serve in tacos with avocado, shredded greens, garlic yoghurt, pickled red onion

• Base for a shepherd’s pie or potato/cauliflower top pie

Curry leaves are a budget-friendly ingredient. Upon purchasing them in a bunch, I promptly freeze mine in a sealed bag to preserve their freshness since I don't use them quickly enough. Though they may slightly discolour in the freezer, they maintain their crispiness and wonderful flavour when fried. Given their mild nature, don't hesitate to fry a generous amount. Additionally, this curry leaf oil adds a delightful addition when drizzled over soups and dahl. Available at some mainstream supermarkets and most Indian supermarkets.

Serves 6

Suitable for GF

Ingredients

1 kg orange kumara

¼ cup light olive oil

1 tsp each; onion powder, garlic powder, chilli flakes

Sea salt and black pepper

Garlic yoghurt

1 cup yoghurt

1 large garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp sea salt

Curry leaf oil

5 tbsp light olive oil

40 small curry leaves

1½ tsp nigella seeds

¼ tsp ground turmeric

Method

Preheat the oven to 190deg fan bake.

Cut the kumara into 3cm wedges.

In a large bowl, toss olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, chilli flakes, a generous sprinkle of sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper and kumara wedges on the tray with 1cm gaps between each wedge.

Roast for 30-35 minutes until tender and browning around the edges.

Remove from the oven to serve hot.

Prepare by mixing all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside for 20-30 minutes to allow garlic to infuse into the yoghurt.

Once the kumara is cooked, heat a small frying pan on medium heat.

Add olive oil and, once hot, the curry leaves and nigella seeds.

Fry for 20 seconds before adding the ground turmeric and a good pinch of sea salt. Turn off the heat.

Assemble using a large, flat serving plate.

Spread the garlic yoghurt neatly across the plate in a circular motion, leaving a 3cm gap between the edges of the plate.

Using a wide spatula, gently place kumara wedges across the plate.

Drizzle with curry leaf oil and serve while the kumara is still hot.

Serves 2

Suitable for DF

Ingredients

Porridge

⅔ cup porridge oats

3 Tbsp flaked almonds

2 Tbsp dried currants

2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

⅓ tsp sea salt

2 cups water

½ cup coconut cream

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and grated

Caramelised apples

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cored, diced into 1cm cubes

1 tsp coconut oil or butter

2 Tbsp maple syrup

To serve:

Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt

2 Tbsp flaked almonds, lightly toasted

Method

Combine all porridge ingredients in a small pot. Place the pot on medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring often, until the oats are creamy.

While the porridge is cooking, heat a small pan over medium heat and add the coconut oil or butter. Once hot, add the diced apple and cook for 10 minutes, tossing occasionally to colour evenly. After 10 minutes, add a splash of water and two tablespoons of maple syrup. Cook for an additional 5 minutes until the apples are slightly caramelised. Remove the apples from the pan and set them aside to cool slightly.

Wipe out the pan used for the apples and place it back on medium heat. Add the sliced almonds and toast for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned.

Divide the porridge into two breakfast bowls. Top each with a spoonful of Greek or coconut yoghurt. Add the caramelised apples and toasted almonds on top. Drizzle with extra maple syrup, if desired.