Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Roasting the cauliflower brings out its natural sweetness, while sharp cheddar and Parmesan create a rich, creamy filling.

Serve them with hot honey, tomato relish or simply a scattering of fresh chives and flaky sea salt.

Makes 24

Prep 35 minutes

Cook 45 minutes

Skill Moderate

Ingredients

600g cauliflower florets

30g olive oil

50g butter

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

100g plain flour

900ml whole milk

180g mature cheddar, grated

50g parmesan, finely grated

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives or parsley

For crumbing

1 cup plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten with œ cup milk

200g panko breadcrumbs

Oil, for deep frying

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake.

Toss the cauliflower florets with the olive oil, season lightly with salt and pepper, then spread on to a lined baking tray. Roast for 25-30 minutes, turning once, until tender and lightly caramelised. Cool, then roughly chop into small pieces.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan over a gentle heat. Add the onion and cook for 10-12 minutes until soft, sweet and translucent. Stir in the garlic and cook for a further minute.

Sprinkle over the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for five minutes to remove the raw flour taste.

Gradually whisk in the milk until smooth. Continue cooking until the mixture becomes very thick and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Remove from the heat and stir through the cheddar, parmesan, Dijon mustard and nutmeg. Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Fold through the roasted cauliflower and herbs, until evenly combined.

Spread the mixture on to a shallow tray and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on to the surface. Refrigerate until completely cold and firm.

Using slightly damp hands and a tablespoon, scoop the mixture and roll into small balls or short cylinders. Arrange on a lined tray and refrigerate for 30-45 minutes until firm.

Place the flour, egg mixture and breadcrumbs into three separate shallow dishes.

Coat each croquette in the flour, then the egg mixture and finally the breadcrumbs. Return them to the tray and chill for a further 20-30 minutes while you heat the oil.

Heat oil to 175°C and fry the croquettes in batches for 3-4 minutes, or until crisp, golden and heated through. Drain on paper towels before serving.

Serve warm with a drizzle of hot honey, a spoonful of tomato relish or simply finish with chopped chives and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Croquettes freeze beautifully. Freeze them before or after frying for up to three months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator before reheating or fry from frozen until hot and crisp.