Cheeky reds belie price points

A RRP (recommended retail price) is reached by adding a percentage mark-up to the "standard price" of a bottle of wine. This can be indicative of the final selling price when a retailer buys a few bottles or a case; however, lower-priced offerings are often purchased on promotional deals.

Buying five cases, a layer (14 cases), a half pallet (28 cases), a pallet (56 cases) and so on will make a significant impact on the cost price.

Consequently, I’ve seen all the $20-plus wines reviewed here selling for under $20, which makes them pretty smart drinking.

2017 d’Arenberg

The Stump Jump

GSM

Price: $17.99

Rating: Very good

Smoke, earth, stones, a little

oak spice with berryfruit in

reserve; a wisp of salinity

later. Raspberry and

berryfruit lead the

medium-weight palate

that starts off feeling light

and airy but swells nicely

as it adds smoke and

meaty touches with

nicely judged tannins.

Easy, uncomplicated

drinking that really hits

the spot. Rather

moresish.

2017 Yalumba

Samuel’s Collection

Barossa GSM

Price: $26.99

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Perfumed fragrance, playing

in the raspberry/cherry

spectrum before shifting to

more savoury characters.

Rounded, silky mouthfeel,

richness and depth of

flavour without overt

weight. Chocolate,

black tea, charry hints,

sweetly fruited yet

nicely balanced by

savoury elements and

fine tannins in support.

Juicy and very

appealing drinking.

2017 Grant Burge

Barossa Ink

Shiraz

Price: $23.99

Rating: Very good

Bold nose full of plum, char

and spices with fragrance

building. Noticeably sweet

on the front palate with

liqueur fruits, fruit cordial

and berry jam; the

luscious, soft and slippery

mouthfeel underlining the

viscosity to this. Tangy

berryfruit & raspberry with

freshening acidity help to

pare back the sweetness.

Unabashedly a crowd

pleasing style that will win

a legion of fans.

2017 I Am George

Langhorne Creek

Shiraz

Price: $19.99

Rating: Excellent

Chocmint, blueberry, dark

berries, a wisp of tilled earth.

Ripe yet not overtly sweet

with lovely depth of flavour,

fine tannic grip, balancing

acidity, and a long, coffee

and spice accented dry

finish. Time adds savoury

nuances and a tangy

undercurrent, showing its

youthful side. This rises

above its price point,

offering real interest now,

yet some potential too.

2017 Jacobs Creek

Double Barrel

Shiraz

Price: $23.99

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Juicy dark fruits, eucalypt,

with evident volume on the

nose. Dense and rich in the

mouth, a raft of fruit

sweetness at first, before

moving to brooding dark

fruits and spices.

Structure in place here,

flowing to a tea-leaf,

smoke and char like

close. Approachability for

the neophyte drinker, yet

lots of interest for the

wine enthusiast too.

2016 Beresford

McLaren Vale

Shiraz

Price: $26.99

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Lushly perfumed nose, milk

chocolate, mixed fruits. Time

adds smoke and savoury

elements. Depth of fruit

here, yet matched by

acidity giving a crisp

brightness to the palate.

Plum and fruitcake

elements lead the way, a

little eucalypt too with

tanginess growing on the

palate. Still youthful but

already drinking rather

well.