Cheeky reds belie price points

A RRP (recommended retail price) is reached by adding a percentage mark-up to the "standard price" of a bottle of wine. This can be indicative of the final selling price when a retailer buys a few bottles or a case; however, lower-priced offerings are often purchased on promotional deals.
Buying five cases, a layer (14 cases), a half pallet (28 cases), a pallet (56 cases) and so on will make a significant impact on the cost price.
Consequently, I’ve seen all the $20-plus wines reviewed here selling for under $20, which makes them pretty smart drinking.
2017 d’Arenberg
The Stump Jump
GSM
Price: $17.99
Rating: Very good
Smoke, earth, stones, a little
oak spice with berryfruit in
reserve; a wisp of salinity
later. Raspberry and
berryfruit lead the
medium-weight palate
that starts off feeling light
and airy but swells nicely
as it adds smoke and
meaty touches with
nicely judged tannins.
Easy, uncomplicated
drinking that really hits
the spot. Rather
moresish.
2017 Yalumba
Samuel’s Collection
Barossa GSM
Price: $26.99
Rating: Very good to
excellent
Perfumed fragrance, playing
in the raspberry/cherry
spectrum before shifting to
more savoury characters.
Rounded, silky mouthfeel,
richness and depth of
flavour without overt
weight. Chocolate,
black tea, charry hints,
sweetly fruited yet
nicely balanced by
savoury elements and
fine tannins in support.
Juicy and very
appealing drinking.
2017 Grant Burge
Barossa Ink
Shiraz
Price: $23.99
Rating: Very good
Bold nose full of plum, char
and spices with fragrance
building. Noticeably sweet
on the front palate with
liqueur fruits, fruit cordial
and berry jam; the
luscious, soft and slippery
mouthfeel underlining the
viscosity to this. Tangy
berryfruit & raspberry with
freshening acidity help to
pare back the sweetness.
Unabashedly a crowd
pleasing style that will win
a legion of fans.
2017 I Am George
Langhorne Creek
Shiraz
Price: $19.99
Rating: Excellent
Chocmint, blueberry, dark
berries, a wisp of tilled earth.
Ripe yet not overtly sweet
with lovely depth of flavour,
fine tannic grip, balancing
acidity, and a long, coffee
and spice accented dry
finish. Time adds savoury
nuances and a tangy
undercurrent, showing its
youthful side. This rises
above its price point,
offering real interest now,
yet some potential too.
2017 Jacobs Creek
Double Barrel
Shiraz
Price: $23.99
Rating: Very good to
excellent
Juicy dark fruits, eucalypt,
with evident volume on the
nose. Dense and rich in the
mouth, a raft of fruit
sweetness at first, before
moving to brooding dark
fruits and spices.
Structure in place here,
flowing to a tea-leaf,
smoke and char like
close. Approachability for
the neophyte drinker, yet
lots of interest for the
wine enthusiast too.
2016 Beresford
McLaren Vale
Shiraz
Price: $26.99
Rating: Very good to
excellent
Lushly perfumed nose, milk
chocolate, mixed fruits. Time
adds smoke and savoury
elements. Depth of fruit
here, yet matched by
acidity giving a crisp
brightness to the palate.
Plum and fruitcake
elements lead the way, a
little eucalypt too with
tanginess growing on the
palate. Still youthful but
already drinking rather
well.