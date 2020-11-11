Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Cheeky reds belie price points

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    A RRP (recommended retail price) is reached by adding a percentage mark-up to the "standard price" of a bottle of wine. This can be indicative of the final selling price when a retailer buys a few bottles or a case; however, lower-priced offerings are often purchased on promotional deals.

    Buying five cases, a layer (14 cases), a half pallet (28 cases), a pallet (56 cases) and so on will make a significant impact on the cost price.

    Consequently, I’ve seen all the $20-plus wines reviewed here selling for under $20, which makes them pretty smart drinking.

    2017 d’Arenberg
    The Stump Jump
    GSM 
    Price: $17.99
    Rating: Very good
     
    Smoke, earth, stones, a little 
    oak spice with berryfruit in 
    reserve; a wisp of salinity 
    later. Raspberry and 
    berryfruit lead the 
    medium-weight palate 
    that starts off feeling light 
    and airy but swells nicely 
    as it adds smoke and 
    meaty touches with 
    nicely judged tannins. 
    Easy, uncomplicated 
    drinking that really hits 
    the spot. Rather 
    moresish.
     
     
    2017 Yalumba
    Samuel’s Collection
    Barossa GSM 
    Price: $26.99
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent
     
    Perfumed fragrance, playing 
    in the raspberry/cherry 
    spectrum before shifting to 
    more savoury characters. 
    Rounded, silky mouthfeel, 
    richness and depth of 
    flavour without overt 
    weight. Chocolate, 
    black tea, charry hints, 
    sweetly fruited yet 
    nicely balanced by 
    savoury elements and 
    fine tannins in support. 
    Juicy and very 
    appealing drinking.
     
     
    2017 Grant Burge
    Barossa Ink 
    Shiraz 
    Price: $23.99
    Rating: Very good
     
    Bold nose full of plum, char 
    and spices with fragrance 
    building. Noticeably sweet 
    on the front palate with 
    liqueur fruits, fruit cordial 
    and berry jam; the 
    luscious, soft and slippery 
    mouthfeel underlining the 
    viscosity to this. Tangy 
    berryfruit & raspberry with 
    freshening acidity help to 
    pare back the sweetness. 
    Unabashedly a crowd 
    pleasing style that will win 
    a legion of fans.
     
     
    2017 I Am George
    Langhorne Creek
    Shiraz
    Price: $19.99
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Chocmint, blueberry, dark 
    berries, a wisp of tilled earth. 
    Ripe yet not overtly sweet 
    with lovely depth of flavour, 
    fine tannic grip, balancing 
    acidity, and a long, coffee 
    and spice accented dry 
    finish. Time adds savoury 
    nuances and a tangy 
    undercurrent, showing its 
    youthful side. This rises 
    above its price point, 
    offering real interest now, 
    yet some potential too.
     
     
    2017 Jacobs Creek
    Double Barrel
    Shiraz 
    Price: $23.99
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent
     
    Juicy dark fruits, eucalypt, 
    with evident volume on the 
    nose. Dense and rich in the 
    mouth, a raft of fruit 
    sweetness at first, before 
    moving to brooding dark 
    fruits and spices. 
    Structure in place here, 
    flowing to a tea-leaf, 
    smoke and char like 
    close. Approachability for 
    the neophyte drinker, yet 
    lots of interest for the 
    wine enthusiast too.
     
     
    2016 Beresford
    McLaren Vale
    Shiraz 
    Price: $26.99
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent
     
    Lushly perfumed nose, milk 
    chocolate, mixed fruits. Time 
    adds smoke and savoury 
    elements. Depth of fruit 
    here, yet matched by 
    acidity giving a crisp 
    brightness to the palate. 
    Plum and fruitcake 
    elements lead the way, a 
    little eucalypt too with 
    tanginess growing on the 
    palate. Still youthful but 
    already drinking rather 
    well. 
     
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     