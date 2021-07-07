A collection of Australians

Disruptions in the supply chain are creating ongoing headaches for local importer/distributors, with increased lead times required to get many wines into the country whether they be from Europe, South America or Australia.

We are certainly not going to run out of wine, but you may see the occasional gap on shelves as new stocks/new vintages take that little bit longer to arrive. It may mean that your favourite is out of stock for a week or two, but there will always be something else to whet your whistle, such as these Australian wines.NV Taylors Pinot Noir

Chardonnay Brut Cuvee

Price RRP $19.99

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Fruit-driven nose of

grape, fresh and cooked

apple. Supple and

rounded palate, again in

a fruit-driven style with a

little wisp of apple cider

adding a tangy nuance.

Mouthfilling, adding

hints of lanolin/wet wool

with aeration, providing

easy drinkability. Not a

wine to ponder over, but

one to pop open and

enjoy with good

company.

www.taylorswines.com.au

Price RRP $19.99

Rating Good to Very Good

Jelly crystals, rose

petals, dried

strawberry, very

sweetly floral. A real

rush of sweet fruit

leads the palate,

hinting at raspberry

and dried fruits, with

some oak spice.

Threatens to be over-

sweet but some

crisp acidity and oak

char pull this back

from the precipice. A

sweeter style that

could be a good intro

to Pinot for those

new to reds.

www.taylorswines.com.au

Price RRP $18-$19

Rating Very Good

The nose is quite

fragrant with coffee,

mint, fruitcake,

chocolate and earth.

Light to medium-

weight rather than a

bruiser with a little

fleck of tannins giving

support, while a

growing tanginess on

the close keeps this

light on its feet. Clean,

well made and

certainly fits the

crowd-pleaser mould

nicely.

www.theveganwineproject.com

Price RRP $19.99

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Woodsmoke, dark

chocolate, dark

berryfruits and

blackcurrant, eucalypt

later. A touch of char

meets dark berries and

spice, while air brings

out some eucalypt and

earth. Nicely weighted

with good tannic

backbone, ripe yet not

over-sweet, with a lot

of all round appeal.

Shows its youthful

brashness over time,

but that should settle

down nicely.

www.taylorswines.com.au

Price RRP $19.99

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Subtle mint/menthol

leads the nose, adding

earth and spiced dark

fruits. The palate turns

up the flavour intensity

matched by cooling

acidity and firm yet

well balanced tannins

which help to lend a

lip-smacking quality to

the close. A cool core

to this with mixed red

& dark fruits, char and

a little chocolate.

Develops a nice

chewiness that adds to

the texture.

www.taylorswines.com.au

Price RRP $19.99

Rating Excellent

Dark and brooding at

first with mint,

chocolate berryfruit

and growing florality.

Lovely volume to the

palate, the tannins

supple and nicely

integrated, the fruit

ripe, yet not over-

sweet with a little

char in support. The

tannic grip shows a

little more with

aeration and this

works as a whole.

Pleasantly surprised

to discover this is a

Merlot.

www.taylorswines.com.au