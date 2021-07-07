Wednesday, 7 July 2021

A collection of Australians

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Disruptions in the supply chain are creating ongoing headaches for local importer/distributors, with increased lead times required to get many wines into the country whether they be from Europe, South America or Australia.

    We are certainly not going to run out of wine, but you may see the occasional gap on shelves as new stocks/new vintages take that little bit longer to arrive. It may mean that your favourite is out of stock for a week or two, but there will always be something else to whet your whistle, such as these Australian wines.NV Taylors Pinot Noir

    Chardonnay Brut Cuvee

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Fruit-driven nose of

    grape, fresh and cooked
    apple. Supple and
    rounded palate, again in
    a fruit-driven style with a
    little wisp of apple cider
    adding a tangy nuance.
    Mouthfilling, adding
    hints of lanolin/wet wool
    with aeration, providing
    easy drinkability. Not a
    wine to ponder over, but
    one to pop open and
    enjoy with good
    company.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2018 Taylors Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Good to Very Good

    Jelly crystals, rose
    petals, dried
    strawberry, very
    sweetly floral. A real
    rush of sweet fruit
    leads the palate,
    hinting at raspberry
    and dried fruits, with
    some oak spice.
    Threatens to be over-
    sweet but some
    crisp acidity and oak
    char pull this back
    from the precipice. A
    sweeter style that
    could be a good intro
    to Pinot for those
    new to reds.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2018 Vegan Wine Project South Australian Shiraz

    Price RRP $18-$19
    Rating Very Good

    The nose is quite
    fragrant with coffee,
    mint, fruitcake,
    chocolate and earth.
    Light to medium-
    weight rather than a
    bruiser with a little
    fleck of tannins giving
    support, while a
    growing tanginess on
    the close keeps this
    light on its feet. Clean,
    well made and
    certainly fits the
    crowd-pleaser mould
    nicely.

    www.theveganwineproject.com

    2018 Taylors Clare Valley Shiraz

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Woodsmoke, dark
    chocolate, dark
    berryfruits and
    blackcurrant, eucalypt
    later. A touch of char
    meets dark berries and
    spice, while air brings
    out some eucalypt and
    earth. Nicely weighted
    with good tannic
    backbone, ripe yet not
    over-sweet, with a lot
    of all round appeal.
    Shows its youthful
    brashness over time,
    but that should settle
    down nicely.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2018 Taylors Clare Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Subtle mint/menthol
    leads the nose, adding
    earth and spiced dark
    fruits. The palate turns
    up the flavour intensity
    matched by cooling
    acidity and firm yet
    well balanced tannins
    which help to lend a
    lip-smacking quality to
    the close. A cool core
    to this with mixed red
    & dark fruits, char and
    a little chocolate.
    Develops a nice
    chewiness that adds to
    the texture.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    2018 Taylors Clare Valley Merlot

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Excellent

    Dark and brooding at
    first with mint,
    chocolate berryfruit
    and growing florality.
    Lovely volume to the
    palate, the tannins
    supple and nicely
    integrated, the fruit
    ripe, yet not over-
    sweet with a little
    char in support. The
    tannic grip shows a
    little more with
    aeration and this
    works as a whole.
    Pleasantly surprised
    to discover this is a
    Merlot.

    www.taylorswines.com.au

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     