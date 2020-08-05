Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Delightful drops from hot season

    By Mark Henderson
    The majority of Central pinot noirs on the shelves at the moment are from the 2018 vintage. This was an exceptionally hot season from December through until the beginning of March, when cooler, rainy conditions helped moderate the effects of the summer. It tested the mettle of the wineries, yet while most of the 2018 wines will not be extremely long lived, they do offer delightful drinking now. Alongside those here today, a slew of late releases, and a comparative young ’un.

    2018 Valli
    Waitaki Vineyard
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $69
    Rating: Excellent

    Fragrant notes of wild
    herbs with cooler
    strawberry and darker
    fruits mingling. Sweet
    cherry and spicy oak
    frame the palate, adding
    a touch of lead pencil,
    showing good
    structure in the
    background. There’s
    generosity of fruit
    here, a sweetly
    fruited element
    building and good
    length. This has
    drinkability off the
    bat but potential too.

    www.valliwine.com

    2018 Rockburn
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $49.99
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Darker fruited expression
    offering mint/menthol,
    oak spices and savoury
    nuances. A depth of
    flavour that fills the
    mouth, supported by
    fine-grained tannins,
    as the sweet fruit
    mingles with wild
    herbs and savoury
    notes. Lovely
    texture, nice
    balance and
    integration gives
    this immediate
    drinkability.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

    2016 Doctors Flat

    Price: $49.99
    Rating: Outstanding

    Subtlety and elegance rule, darker
    fruited, sawn timber,
    spices, violets, growing in
    the glass with sweet fruits
    building. Wonderful
    intensity and depth of
    flavour to the dry, dusty
    palate and while
    approachable now, the
    powerful tannic
    structure is built for
    the future. Ripe but not
    sweet, the fruit hangs
    in the mouth on the
    long, dry close.
    Superb potential.

    www.doctorsflat.co.nz

    2016 Domaine Thomson
    Surveyor Thomson
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $55
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Talc and potpourri lead,
    shifting to mint/herbs,
    savoury touches and
    warm leather. Flirting
    with sweet ‘n’ sour
    nuances, oak
    noticeable, with
    powerful tannins
    getting the salivary
    juices going, a
    youthful gangliness
    at first. This grows
    enormously, an
    Italianate tanginess
    bringing delightful
    freshness.

    www.domainethomsonwines.com

    2015 Maori Point
    Grand Reserve
    Professor’s Block
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $69.95
    Rating: Excellent

    Perfumed nose, licorice,
    blueberry, stones, a
    piquancy to this with
    hints of secondary
    characters. Deceptive
    intensity here, real
    power aligned with
    silkiness, while red
    currant/red fruits
    meld with lavender,
    leather and savoury
    nuances as the wine
    builds to a long, dry
    finish. Suggestive of
    some bottle age; in a
    lovely now.
    www.maoripoint.co.nz

    2019 Putangi
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $31
    Rating: Very good

    Leaps from the glass
    with cherry, raspberry
    char and lead pencil
    elements; florality
    building. Quite a big,
    ballsy style, berryfruit
    jus, char, graphite
    and a tangy
    ‘‘raspberry drops’’
    character meeting
    plenty of grip and
    chewiness on the
    palate. Good flavour
    intensity, the
    structure to the fore
    in its youth, best
    with food for now and
    with promise ahead.

    www.putangiwines.co.nz

    2018 Impromptu
    by Misha’s Vineyard
    Central Otago
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $30
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Subtle but attractive nose,
    with strawberry, florality,
    pencil shavings and
    lavender adding wild
    thyme with aeration.
    Supple, mouthfilling,
    there is fineness and
    elegance to this yet
    good depth of flavour
    too. Shows some
    firmness on the close
    with time. This is right
    in the slot to enjoy
    now.

    www.mishasvineyard.com

    2017 Te Kano
    Kin
    Pinot Noir

    Price: $29
    Rating: Excellent

    Subtle nose at first, yet a
    suggestion of volume as
    the cherry, mixed berry
    and herb notes swell.
    Firm at first, but
    quickly fleshes out,
    developing lovely
    flavour intensity as
    savoury nuances
    add to the interest.
    Stylish, good
    freshness and well
    judged structural
    backbone make this
    lovely drinking now.
    Nicely done and good
    bang for buck.


    www.tekanoestate.com

     

