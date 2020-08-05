Delightful drops from hot season

The majority of Central pinot noirs on the shelves at the moment are from the 2018 vintage. This was an exceptionally hot season from December through until the beginning of March, when cooler, rainy conditions helped moderate the effects of the summer. It tested the mettle of the wineries, yet while most of the 2018 wines will not be extremely long lived, they do offer delightful drinking now. Alongside those here today, a slew of late releases, and a comparative young ’un.

2018 Valli

Waitaki Vineyard

Pinot Noir

Price: $69

Rating: Excellent

Fragrant notes of wild

herbs with cooler

strawberry and darker

fruits mingling. Sweet

cherry and spicy oak

frame the palate, adding

a touch of lead pencil,

showing good

structure in the

background. There’s

generosity of fruit

here, a sweetly

fruited element

building and good

length. This has

drinkability off the

bat but potential too.

www.valliwine.com

2018 Rockburn

Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Price: $49.99

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Darker fruited expression

offering mint/menthol,

oak spices and savoury

nuances. A depth of

flavour that fills the

mouth, supported by

fine-grained tannins,

as the sweet fruit

mingles with wild

herbs and savoury

notes. Lovely

texture, nice

balance and

integration gives

this immediate

drinkability.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2016 Doctors Flat

Price: $49.99

Rating: Outstanding

Subtlety and elegance rule, darker

fruited, sawn timber,

spices, violets, growing in

the glass with sweet fruits

building. Wonderful

intensity and depth of

flavour to the dry, dusty

palate and while

approachable now, the

powerful tannic

structure is built for

the future. Ripe but not

sweet, the fruit hangs

in the mouth on the

long, dry close.

Superb potential.

www.doctorsflat.co.nz

2016 Domaine Thomson

Surveyor Thomson

Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Price: $55

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Talc and potpourri lead,

shifting to mint/herbs,

savoury touches and

warm leather. Flirting

with sweet ‘n’ sour

nuances, oak

noticeable, with

powerful tannins

getting the salivary

juices going, a

youthful gangliness

at first. This grows

enormously, an

Italianate tanginess

bringing delightful

freshness.

www.domainethomsonwines.com

2015 Maori Point

Grand Reserve

Professor’s Block

Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Price: $69.95

Rating: Excellent

Perfumed nose, licorice,

blueberry, stones, a

piquancy to this with

hints of secondary

characters. Deceptive

intensity here, real

power aligned with

silkiness, while red

currant/red fruits

meld with lavender,

leather and savoury

nuances as the wine

builds to a long, dry

finish. Suggestive of

some bottle age; in a

lovely now.

www.maoripoint.co.nz

2019 Putangi

Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Price: $31

Rating: Very good

Leaps from the glass

with cherry, raspberry

char and lead pencil

elements; florality

building. Quite a big,

ballsy style, berryfruit

jus, char, graphite

and a tangy

‘‘raspberry drops’’

character meeting

plenty of grip and

chewiness on the

palate. Good flavour

intensity, the

structure to the fore

in its youth, best

with food for now and

with promise ahead.

www.putangiwines.co.nz

2018 Impromptu

by Misha’s Vineyard

Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Price: $30

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Subtle but attractive nose,

with strawberry, florality,

pencil shavings and

lavender adding wild

thyme with aeration.

Supple, mouthfilling,

there is fineness and

elegance to this yet

good depth of flavour

too. Shows some

firmness on the close

with time. This is right

in the slot to enjoy

now.

www.mishasvineyard.com

2017 Te Kano

Kin

Pinot Noir

Price: $29

Rating: Excellent

Subtle nose at first, yet a

suggestion of volume as

the cherry, mixed berry

and herb notes swell.

Firm at first, but

quickly fleshes out,

developing lovely

flavour intensity as

savoury nuances

add to the interest.

Stylish, good

freshness and well

judged structural

backbone make this

lovely drinking now.

Nicely done and good

bang for buck.



www.tekanoestate.com