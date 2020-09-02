Good things take time

Wine styles, such as sauvignon blanc, that are fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks can have a relatively short turnaround from harvest to market-ready wine in bottle. So quick, in fact, that this year’s vintage is already hitting the market.

Chardonnay, by comparison, is always a vintage or two "behind" as it usually spends some time fermenting and/or maturing in some form of oak.

This sees a mix of 2018s and 2019s on show today, and a very fine collection they turned out to be.

2018 Ka Tahi

Rangatira Reserve

Hawke’s Bay

Chardonnay

Price: $28.95

Rating: Excellent

Appealing nose, subtly

perfumed with nutty elements

and bready/biscuity notes,

growing and gaining a steely/

mineral nuance as it opens.

A creamy/sour cream note

leads the palate, an

undercurrent of citrus too,

flavour depth without

being bombastic.

Youthfully taut, showing

lovely freshness and

potential too.

2018 Riverby Estate

Single Vineyard

Marlborough

Chardonnay

Price: $27

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Struck match, bonfire smoke,

an earthy wildness to this.

Tropical fruits lead, an

interplay between

pineapple, mango and

peach with snappy

lemony notes coursing

through the wine. Its

youthful zinginess would

marry well with oily fish

or creamy pasta. Grows

in the glass, moving to

orange citrus. Freshness,

lift and a long close.

2019 Kahurangi Estate

Mt Arthur Reserve

Nelson

Chardonnay

Price: $29.95

Rating: Excellent

Honey, hay, sour cream,

biscuity nuances. A taut and

structured palate sees this

slow out of the blocks

texture wise, but grows

nicely with aeration. The

palate mixes stonefruits,

sour cream and hay/

straw, adding notes of

peach and fresh

pineapple over time.

Fattens nicely, firm

chewiness and brisk acid

countered by lovely

fleshiness.

2019 Ka Tahi

The One

Hawke’s Bay

Chardonnay

Price: $15 (cellar door)

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Just-ripe banana, sweet

perfume, vanilla pod,

smoky notes, too. Tight,

with zingy acidity, playing

in the sweet ‘n’ sour

spectrum before offering

nectarine, banana and

caramel/nutty nuances.

A youthful wine, and

while this continues to

grow it maintains an

attractive coolness,

lifted by the citrus and

nutty notes on the close.

2018 Church Road

Grand Reserve

Hawke’s Bay

Chardonnay

Price: $39.99

Rating: Outstanding

Matchstick, wood smoke,

ripe peach, refined oak.

Creamy, textural entry,

then the underlying

structure and acidity kick

in. Nice balance and

integration but somewhat

reserved at first. Aeration

totally transforms this,

the fruit swells,

complexity builds and it

develops a seamlessness

before the long, long

finish. Superb, and lovely

drinking.

2019 Kahurangi Estate

Chardonnay

Price: $21.99

Rating: Very good to excellent

An intriguing piquancy shifts

to warm bread and biscuity

notes, the fruit in support.

Power in the mouth, bran

biscuit and tropical fruits

melding sweetness with

refreshing sour notes.

Nice texture, a dry, nutty

and biscuity finish hangs

in the mouth. The nose

becomes more subtle but

there’s a roundness and

richness that has lots of

appeal.