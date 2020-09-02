Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Good things take time

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Wine styles, such as sauvignon blanc, that are fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks can have a relatively short turnaround from harvest to market-ready wine in bottle. So quick, in fact, that this year’s vintage is already hitting the market.

    Chardonnay, by comparison, is always a vintage or two "behind" as it usually spends some time fermenting and/or maturing in some form of oak.

    This sees a mix of 2018s and 2019s on show today, and a very fine collection they turned out to be.

    2018 Ka Tahi
    Rangatira Reserve
    Hawke’s Bay 
    Chardonnay
    Price: $28.95
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Appealing nose, subtly 
    perfumed with nutty elements 
    and bready/biscuity notes, 
    growing and gaining a steely/
    mineral nuance as it opens. 
    A creamy/sour cream note 
    leads the palate, an 
    undercurrent of citrus too, 
    flavour depth without 
    being bombastic. 
    Youthfully taut, showing 
    lovely freshness and 
    potential too.
     
     
    2018 Riverby Estate
    Single Vineyard
    Marlborough 
    Chardonnay 
    Price: $27
    Rating: Excellent to 
    outstanding
     
    Struck match, bonfire smoke, 
    an earthy wildness to this. 
    Tropical fruits lead, an 
    interplay between 
    pineapple, mango and 
    peach with snappy 
    lemony notes coursing 
    through the wine. Its 
    youthful zinginess would 
    marry well with oily fish 
    or creamy pasta. Grows 
    in the glass, moving to 
    orange citrus. Freshness, 
    lift and a long close. 
     
     
    2019 Kahurangi Estate
    Mt Arthur Reserve
    Nelson 
    Chardonnay 
    Price: $29.95
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Honey, hay, sour cream, 
    biscuity nuances. A taut and 
    structured palate sees this 
    slow out of the blocks 
    texture wise, but grows 
    nicely with aeration. The 
    palate mixes stonefruits, 
    sour cream and hay/
    straw, adding notes of 
    peach and fresh 
    pineapple over time. 
    Fattens nicely, firm 
    chewiness and brisk acid 
    countered by lovely 
    fleshiness.
     
     
    2019 Ka Tahi
    The One
    Hawke’s Bay 
    Chardonnay 
    Price: $15 (cellar door)
    Rating: Very good to 
    excellent
     
    Just-ripe banana, sweet 
    perfume, vanilla pod, 
    smoky notes, too. Tight, 
    with zingy acidity, playing 
    in the sweet ‘n’ sour 
    spectrum before  offering 
    nectarine, banana and 
    caramel/nutty nuances. 
    A youthful wine, and 
    while this continues to 
    grow it maintains an 
    attractive coolness, 
    lifted by the citrus and 
    nutty notes on the close.
     
     
    2018 Church Road
    Grand Reserve
    Hawke’s Bay 
    Chardonnay 
    Price: $39.99
    Rating: Outstanding
     
    Matchstick, wood smoke, 
    ripe peach, refined oak. 
    Creamy, textural entry, 
    then the underlying 
    structure and acidity kick 
    in. Nice balance and 
    integration but somewhat 
    reserved at first. Aeration 
    totally transforms this, 
    the fruit swells, 
    complexity builds and it 
    develops a seamlessness 
    before the long, long 
    finish. Superb, and lovely 
    drinking.
     
     
    2019 Kahurangi Estate
    Chardonnay
    Price: $21.99
    Rating: Very good to excellent
     
    An intriguing piquancy shifts 
    to warm bread and biscuity 
    notes, the fruit in support. 
    Power in the mouth, bran 
    biscuit and tropical fruits 
    melding sweetness with 
    refreshing sour notes. 
    Nice texture, a dry, nutty 
    and biscuity finish hangs 
    in the mouth. The nose 
    becomes more subtle but 
    there’s a roundness and 
    richness that has lots of 
    appeal.
     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     