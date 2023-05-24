Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Lack of Central Chardonnays tasted prompts grouping

    By Mark Henderson
    Each year that I spend a few days up in Central over harvest, I get to share in a wide range of wines both local and international, which is informative, educational and rather fun.

    Thinking back to this year’s visit, I realised that other than a couple of barrel samples, there were no Chardonnays from Central tasted, with examples from Marlborough, Gisborne, Margaret River and Chablis in France featuring. I’ve put that right today with a grouping of mostly Central wines that reminded me what I’d missed.

     

     

    2021 Martinborough Vineyards Home Block Martinborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $39.99
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Tangy brightness to this, 
    fruit pastille, citrus, stone 
    fruits, classy oak adding 
    spice. Quite a structured 
    style, chewy grip, a mix 
    of white and yellow fruits, 
    toffee apple, sweet fruit 
    yet tangy zestiness, a 
    backdrop of cashew nut. 
    Deceptive, fine-boned 
    style that doesn’t leap out 
    at you, but shows its 
    class as it grows with 
    time. 

    www.martinborough-vineyard.co.nz

     

     

    2020 Mt Difficulty Ghost Town Lowburn Valley Chardonnay

    Price RRP $42.99
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Classic struck match 
    reductive notes, ripe 
    fruits sashaying 
    between stone & 
    tropical, a perfume note, 
    clotted cream, refined 
    oak. Rather beguiling. 
    The palate more taut & 
    structured than the nose 
    suggests, grainy, 
    powerfully citrusy with a 
    refreshing sweet/sour 
    interplay on the close. 
    Builds fleshiness and 
    complexity over time, 
    long carry, super wine.

    www.mtdifficulty.nz

     

     

    2022 Rockburn Central Otago Chardonnay

    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent 

    Nicely expressive & ripely fruited, 
    nectarine & melon, 
    nutty characters, spice, 
    a little toffee backdrop. 
    Again the palate shows 
    grainy chewiness and 
    tautness at first, nutty 
    aspects evident, lime 
    citrus overlaid on the 
    stone fruits, while the 
    bright acid backbone 
    keeps this nice and 
    lively. Develops lovely 
    creaminess yet 
    retaining an attractive 
    cool quality.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

     

     

    2020 Domaine Rewa Central Otago Chardonnay

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Flecks of fruit sherbet, then wisps of 
    struck match, citrus, the 
    fruit neatly in support. A 
    whisper shy, but classy. 
    The palate brimming 
    with flavour, lovely 
    mouthfeel and weight, 
    while maintaining a 
    refreshingly cool 
    quality. Nutty, spices, 
    perhaps a little mineral, 
    this is all about the 
    balance and integration. 
    A wine that you want to 
    return to.

    www.domainerewa.com

     

     

    2019 Mt Difficulty Ghost Town Lowburn Valley Chardonnay 

    Price RRP $42.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Fascinating smoke and 
    wild yeast nuances 
    shifting to nutty 
    characters, a little 
    wildness, teasing out 
    greengage plum & 
    grapefruit. A bit of an 
    iron/stony mineral 
    quality gives a cooling 
    vein, while there’s nice 
    texture and a citrusy 
    close. Understated 
    perhaps, but quietly 
    fascinating — I’m left 
    wanting to delve into 
    this a bit more.  

    www.mtdifficulty.nz

     

     

    2022 Mora Central Otago Chardonnay

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent

    A nutty/straw/wheat-like note leads, 
    melon, citrus, white peach, a curl of 
    smoke, swelling 
    with aeration. Great 
    flavour intensity, 
    depth, vibrancy & 
    energy flowing to a 
    long close. Ripe fruit 
    picking up hints of 
    dried pineapple and 
    citrus, yet always 
    retaining juicy 
    freshness. Showing 
    its youthful vibrancy 
    with some fine, 
    drying tannins, but 
    already drinking very 
    nicely.

    www.mora.co.nz