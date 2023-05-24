Lack of Central Chardonnays tasted prompts grouping

Each year that I spend a few days up in Central over harvest, I get to share in a wide range of wines both local and international, which is informative, educational and rather fun.

Thinking back to this year’s visit, I realised that other than a couple of barrel samples, there were no Chardonnays from Central tasted, with examples from Marlborough, Gisborne, Margaret River and Chablis in France featuring. I’ve put that right today with a grouping of mostly Central wines that reminded me what I’d missed.

2021 Martinborough Vineyards Home Block Martinborough Chardonnay

Tangy brightness to this,

fruit pastille, citrus, stone

fruits, classy oak adding

spice. Quite a structured

style, chewy grip, a mix

of white and yellow fruits,

toffee apple, sweet fruit

yet tangy zestiness, a

backdrop of cashew nut.

Deceptive, fine-boned

style that doesn’t leap out

at you, but shows its

class as it grows with

time.

2020 Mt Difficulty Ghost Town Lowburn Valley Chardonnay

Classic struck match

reductive notes, ripe

fruits sashaying

between stone &

tropical, a perfume note,

clotted cream, refined

oak. Rather beguiling.

The palate more taut &

structured than the nose

suggests, grainy,

powerfully citrusy with a

refreshing sweet/sour

interplay on the close.

Builds fleshiness and

complexity over time,

long carry, super wine.

2022 Rockburn Central Otago Chardonnay

Nicely expressive & ripely fruited,

nectarine & melon,

nutty characters, spice,

a little toffee backdrop.

Again the palate shows

grainy chewiness and

tautness at first, nutty

aspects evident, lime

citrus overlaid on the

stone fruits, while the

bright acid backbone

keeps this nice and

lively. Develops lovely

creaminess yet

retaining an attractive

cool quality.

2020 Domaine Rewa Central Otago Chardonnay

Flecks of fruit sherbet, then wisps of

struck match, citrus, the

fruit neatly in support. A

whisper shy, but classy.

The palate brimming

with flavour, lovely

mouthfeel and weight,

while maintaining a

refreshingly cool

quality. Nutty, spices,

perhaps a little mineral,

this is all about the

balance and integration.

A wine that you want to

return to.

2019 Mt Difficulty Ghost Town Lowburn Valley Chardonnay

Fascinating smoke and

wild yeast nuances

shifting to nutty

characters, a little

wildness, teasing out

greengage plum &

grapefruit. A bit of an

iron/stony mineral

quality gives a cooling

vein, while there’s nice

texture and a citrusy

close. Understated

perhaps, but quietly

fascinating — I’m left

wanting to delve into

this a bit more.

2022 Mora Central Otago Chardonnay

A nutty/straw/wheat-like note leads,

melon, citrus, white peach, a curl of

smoke, swelling

with aeration. Great

flavour intensity,

depth, vibrancy &

energy flowing to a

long close. Ripe fruit

picking up hints of

dried pineapple and

citrus, yet always

retaining juicy

freshness. Showing

its youthful vibrancy

with some fine,

drying tannins, but

already drinking very

nicely.

