Wednesday, 29 September 2021

A melange of pinot noirs

    By Mark Henderson
    I've mentioned in an earlier column that the 2019 vintage Central pinot noirs are in the majority on the shelves, but there are a number of wineries that hold their wines back for later release and they feature here today.

    Of course, there are some who are quick off the mark in the other direction, so I’ve slipped in a new 2020 release, which will be a ‘‘sighter’’ for many of you on the merits of this new vintage.

    None of these are pitched at the cheap and cheerful end of the market so I was glad to see that they performed uniformly well.

    2018 Calvert Central Otago pinot noir

    Price RRP $75-$80
    Rating Excellent to outstanding

    The vineyard has a long history
    supplying fruit to a number of wineries,
    Sarah Burton
    making this first
    wine under its own
    label. Refined nose
    with mixed
    berryfruit, raspberry
    and delightful
    florality, showing
    oak spices with
    aeration. The palate
    is silky and elegant,
    building savoury and
    wild thyme notes as
    it evolves, with a
    tangy note giving
    nice lift on the close.

    www.calvertvineyard.co.nz

    2018 Maude Mt Maude Reserve pinot noir

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Very good to excellent

    A more subtle nose, a hint of funk, wild
    thyme, savoury, with growing florality.
    Supple entry, ripe
    and glace fruits,
    sweet strawberry and
    a touch of licorice
    with the chewy
    tannins adding
    crunch to the texture.
    Time allows the nose
    to flesh out, the
    florality and sweet
    perfume to the fore,
    with the palate
    growing in depth,
    spice and licorice
    hanging on the finish.

    www.maudewines.com

    2018 Black Quail Central Otago pinot noir

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent

    Smoke, lead pencil,
    forest floor and
    swelling florality, a
    hint of balsamic
    later. There’s a
    tanginess to the
    palate with rhubarb,
    tilled earth and
    chopped herbs,
    showing some
    signs of evolution,
    yet a juicy, youthful
    vibrancy driving
    this. The tannic
    backbone becomes
    more evident with
    chewy grip framing
    the close. Grows in
    interest and intrigue.
    www.blackquail.co.nz

    2017 Carrick Excelsior Central Otago pinot noir

    Price RRP $95
    Rating Excellent

    Hints of development on the nose,
    flitting between fruit,
    herb and savoury
    characters, a little
    funk and meatiness
    later. Silky, creamy
    palate, deceptive
    power behind this
    adding warm leather
    hints. Like
    luxuriating in a
    comfy sofa. Lovely
    balance, the acidity
    pops its hand up to
    add freshness, with
    some developed
    notes again. Feels
    ready to go now.

    www.carrick.co.nz

    2018 Doctors Flat Bannockburn pinot noir

    Price RRP $51.50
    Rating Excellent

    Lifted florality, savoury notes, wild
    herbs, spices with
    time. There’s silkiness
    and lovely texture to
    the front palate before
    the powerful tannins
    get into their work.
    Tilled earth, savoury
    notes, this balances a
    dark, almost brooding
    aspect with
    brightness and
    vibrancy, hints of
    pencil lead and
    balsamic flowing to a
    long, savoury finish.
    Still retains a youthful
    quality.
    www.doctorsflat.co.nz

    2020 Rockburn Central Otago pinot noir

    Price RRP $49.99
    Rating Excellent to outstanding

    Ripely fruited nose, perfume, a whisper
    of balsamic, a yeasty element
    reminiscent of
    warm bread.
    Ripe, rich,
    raspberry fruit
    leads, darker
    berryfruits
    sashaying into
    the mix along
    with spices and
    oak seasoning,
    savoury notes
    too. The acid/
    tannin balance is
    neatly in tune with
    the intensity and
    weight of the
    wine. Potential
    yet already
    drinking superbly.
    www.rockburn.co.nz

