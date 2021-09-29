A melange of pinot noirs

I've mentioned in an earlier column that the 2019 vintage Central pinot noirs are in the majority on the shelves, but there are a number of wineries that hold their wines back for later release and they feature here today.

Of course, there are some who are quick off the mark in the other direction, so I’ve slipped in a new 2020 release, which will be a ‘‘sighter’’ for many of you on the merits of this new vintage.

None of these are pitched at the cheap and cheerful end of the market so I was glad to see that they performed uniformly well.

2018 Calvert Central Otago pinot noir

Price RRP $75-$80Rating Excellent to outstanding

The vineyard has a long history

supplying fruit to a number of wineries,

Sarah Burton

making this first

wine under its own

label. Refined nose

with mixed

berryfruit, raspberry

and delightful

florality, showing

oak spices with

aeration. The palate

is silky and elegant,

building savoury and

wild thyme notes as

it evolves, with a

tangy note giving

nice lift on the close.

www.calvertvineyard.co.nz

2018 Maude Mt Maude Reserve pinot noir

Price RRP $65Rating Very good to excellent

A more subtle nose, a hint of funk, wild

thyme, savoury, with growing florality.

Supple entry, ripe

and glace fruits,

sweet strawberry and

a touch of licorice

with the chewy

tannins adding

crunch to the texture.

Time allows the nose

to flesh out, the

florality and sweet

perfume to the fore,

with the palate

growing in depth,

spice and licorice

hanging on the finish.

www.maudewines.com

2018 Black Quail Central Otago pinot noir

Price RRP $45Rating Excellent

Smoke, lead pencil,

forest floor and

swelling florality, a

hint of balsamic

later. There’s a

tanginess to the

palate with rhubarb,

tilled earth and

chopped herbs,

showing some

signs of evolution,

yet a juicy, youthful

vibrancy driving

this. The tannic

backbone becomes

more evident with

chewy grip framing

the close. Grows in

interest and intrigue.

www.blackquail.co.nz

2017 Carrick Excelsior Central Otago pinot noir

Price RRP $95Rating Excellent

Hints of development on the nose,

flitting between fruit,

herb and savoury

characters, a little

funk and meatiness

later. Silky, creamy

palate, deceptive

power behind this

adding warm leather

hints. Like

luxuriating in a

comfy sofa. Lovely

balance, the acidity

pops its hand up to

add freshness, with

some developed

notes again. Feels

ready to go now.

www.carrick.co.nz

2018 Doctors Flat Bannockburn pinot noir

Price RRP $51.50Rating Excellent

Lifted florality, savoury notes, wild

herbs, spices with

time. There’s silkiness

and lovely texture to

the front palate before

the powerful tannins

get into their work.

Tilled earth, savoury

notes, this balances a

dark, almost brooding

aspect with

brightness and

vibrancy, hints of

pencil lead and

balsamic flowing to a

long, savoury finish.

Still retains a youthful

quality.

www.doctorsflat.co.nz

2020 Rockburn Central Otago pinot noir

Price RRP $49.99Rating Excellent to outstanding

Ripely fruited nose, perfume, a whisper

of balsamic, a yeasty element

reminiscent of

warm bread.

Ripe, rich,

raspberry fruit

leads, darker

berryfruits

sashaying into

the mix along

with spices and

oak seasoning,

savoury notes

too. The acid/

tannin balance is

neatly in tune with

the intensity and

weight of the

wine. Potential

yet already

drinking superbly.

www.rockburn.co.nz