Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Pinot gris keeps on lifting with some marvellous offerings

    By Mark Henderson
    The pinot gris juggernaut shows no signs of slowing, and after a relatively stable period, plantings have once again increased over the last couple of years.

    Mind you, production in 2021 has seen similar reductions in volume to sauvignon blanc, which may put some pressure on allocations and supply into next year.

    We are unlikely to see pinot gris run out, but it may put pressure on pricing at the volume end of the market, where the cost of a bottle has been remarkably consistent over recent years.

    2021 Jules Taylor Marlborough Pinot Gris

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Powerful pear notes, a
    wisp of fruit sherbet
    and flower blossom.
    Expressive palate
    hinting at sweetness
    yet closing dry. Pear
    again, dry honey,
    spice, almond coming
    into play on the close
    where a little
    graininess to the
    texture adds interest.
    With time the nose
    becomes more subtle,
    a little juicy fruit gum
    appears with a
    bittersweet note on
    the finish.
    www.julestaylor.com

    2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Gris

    Price RRP $22
    Rating Excellent

    Stonefruit and fruit
    cordial, ripe red apple,
    there’s subtlety yet
    complexity and interest.
    Appealingly rich texture
    echoing the notes on
    the nose, adding flecks
    of lime, fruit sweetness
    yet the zesty acidity
    keeps this juicy and
    vibrant. Excellent
    balance and integration,
    the flavours carry on the
    long finish, as some
    chewy grip appears.
    You want another glass
    of this.
    www.riverbyestate.com

    2019 Carrick Bannockburn Pinot Gris

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent to outstanding

    Fascinatingly different
    nose, struck match,
    bonfire embers, wine
    gums, ripe apple,
    apricot. It’s in the
    savoury spectrum
    with stony minerality,
    dry honey, stonefruit,
    almond and cashew
    nut wound around
    lovely texture. An
    intriguing wine that
    teases the senses and
    feels serious and
    ‘‘grown up’’. A drier
    style that would work
    brilliantly with food.

    www.carrick.co.nz 

    2020 Wooing Tree Central Otago Pinot Gris  

    Price  RRP $32
    Rating  Excellent

    Anise/fennel, spices,
    musk hinting at
    tropical fruits. Bold
    palate offering pear
    drops, spices and dry
    honey, moving to fruit
    cordial with time in the
    glass. Expressive, an
    off-dry style but nicely
    balanced with
    freshening acidity and
    a gentle tingly quality.
    Good intensity of
    flavour and lots of
    appeal in a glass here.

    www.wooingtree.co.nz

     2020 Quartz Reef Single Vineyard Bendigo Pinot Gris

    Price Price RRP $32
    Rating Very good to excellent

    A wisp of struck
    match, savoury
    nuances, a melange of
    pear and red apple.
    Stony minerality
    leads, savoury
    elements too, there’s
    a fatness and power
    here with the fruit in
    support. Shows a little
    warm glow at first but
    this cools as the
    acidity races in to add
    zest. Another wine
    that comes over as
    more ‘‘serious’’ and
    food-friendly.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

    2021 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Very good

    Spiced pears, apple,
    a wisp of honey with
    a little funky hint.
    Supple entry, ripe
    and relatively fat,
    opulence here with
    the flavours echoing
    the nose, adding
    cinnamon as it goes
    along. There’s a little
    glow of the summer
    sun here with
    freshening acidity to
    keep this balanced.
    Hits the right buttons
    as a crowd pleaser.


    www.trinityhill.com

