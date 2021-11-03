Pinot gris keeps on lifting with some marvellous offerings

The pinot gris juggernaut shows no signs of slowing, and after a relatively stable period, plantings have once again increased over the last couple of years.

Mind you, production in 2021 has seen similar reductions in volume to sauvignon blanc, which may put some pressure on allocations and supply into next year.

We are unlikely to see pinot gris run out, but it may put pressure on pricing at the volume end of the market, where the cost of a bottle has been remarkably consistent over recent years.

2021 Jules Taylor Marlborough Pinot Gris

Price RRP $24.99Rating Very good to excellent

Powerful pear notes, a

wisp of fruit sherbet

and flower blossom.

Expressive palate

hinting at sweetness

yet closing dry. Pear

again, dry honey,

spice, almond coming

into play on the close

where a little

graininess to the

texture adds interest.

With time the nose

becomes more subtle,

a little juicy fruit gum

appears with a

bittersweet note on

the finish.

www.julestaylor.com

2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Gris

Price RRP $22Rating ExcellentStonefruit and fruitcordial, ripe red apple,there’s subtlety yetcomplexity and interest.Appealingly rich textureechoing the notes onthe nose, adding flecksof lime, fruit sweetnessyet the zesty aciditykeeps this juicy andvibrant. Excellentbalance and integration,the flavours carry on thelong finish, as somechewy grip appears.You want another glassof this.

2019 Carrick Bannockburn Pinot Gris

Price RRP $28Rating Excellent to outstanding

Fascinatingly different

nose, struck match,

bonfire embers, wine

gums, ripe apple,

apricot. It’s in the

savoury spectrum

with stony minerality,

dry honey, stonefruit,

almond and cashew

nut wound around

lovely texture. An

intriguing wine that

teases the senses and

feels serious and

‘‘grown up’’. A drier

style that would work

brilliantly with food.

www.carrick.co.nz

2020 Wooing Tree Central Otago Pinot Gris

Price RRP $32Rating Excellent

Anise/fennel, spices,

musk hinting at

tropical fruits. Bold

palate offering pear

drops, spices and dry

honey, moving to fruit

cordial with time in the

glass. Expressive, an

off-dry style but nicely

balanced with

freshening acidity and

a gentle tingly quality.

Good intensity of

flavour and lots of

appeal in a glass here.

www.wooingtree.co.nz

2020 Quartz Reef Single Vineyard Bendigo Pinot Gris

Price Price RRP $32Rating Very good to excellent

A wisp of struck

match, savoury

nuances, a melange of

pear and red apple.

Stony minerality

leads, savoury

elements too, there’s

a fatness and power

here with the fruit in

support. Shows a little

warm glow at first but

this cools as the

acidity races in to add

zest. Another wine

that comes over as

more ‘‘serious’’ and

food-friendly.

www.quartzreef.co.nz

2021 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris

Price RRP $24.99Rating Very good

Spiced pears, apple,

a wisp of honey with

a little funky hint.

Supple entry, ripe

and relatively fat,

opulence here with

the flavours echoing

the nose, adding

cinnamon as it goes

along. There’s a little

glow of the summer

sun here with

freshening acidity to

keep this balanced.

Hits the right buttons

as a crowd pleaser.



www.trinityhill.com