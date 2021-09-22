Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Pinot noirs from beyond Otago

    By Mark Henderson
    As part of the school from home that all families went through during lockdown a wee while back, my wife and I did a little vocabulary exercise with our daughter.

    One of the words was ‘‘vicarious’’, which seems very appropriate for the times.

    By phone, Zoom or the pages of a book you can meet friends or travel vicariously.

    Similarly, a glass of wine allows you to journey to other parts of the country or the world, evoking memories of vineyards, people and places.

    Today’s collection took me by glass to Martinborough, Marlborough and Waipara, and a fun journey it was.

    2019 Zephyr Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $31.99
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Perfumed, fragrant,
    hinting at violets, a
    little touch of
    bramble later. A
    refined, elegant style
    with crunch and
    chewiness to the
    texture and a sense
    of delicacy to the red
    fruits and spices.
    Driven along nicely
    by the acidity, this is
    fresh and bright.
    www.zephyrwine.com

    2020 Helio Martinborough Pinot Noir

    Price  RRP $40
    Rating Excellent

    A smoky nuance
    turns savoury, adding
    raspberry and red
    berries. A savoury
    core adds flecks of
    green herb and olive
    with a tangy, zesty
    quality. Appealing
    texture, the wine
    growing in
    suppleness and
    roundness yet the
    tannic structure
    reminds you of its
    presence. Fruit and
    savoury notes hang
    on the long finish. A
    richer style.
    www.helio.wine

    2019 Pegasus Bay Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $54
    Rating Excellent

    Bolder, bigger wine, a
    wild hint, lead pencil/
    pencil shavings, the
    darker fruits adding a
    sweeter touch,
    florality later. Volume
    in the mouth with
    plum and cranberry
    and a little black tea.
    Powerfully structured
    but in balance. Shy to
    start, growing as it
    opens with savoury/
    charcuterie notes and
    earth. Its youthful
    chewiness shows,
    built for the future.
    www.pegasusbay.com

    2018 Greywacke Marlborough Pinot Noir

    Price  RRP $43
    Rating Outstanding

    Dusty, sweet fruit,
    tilled earth, spices,
    chocolate, flirting
    with a funky nuance.
    Immediately mouth-
    filling, managing the
    balancing act of ripe
    fruit without excess
    with excellent
    integration and
    balance. Super
    texture with hints of
    tea leaf and umami
    on the close.
    Everything just works
    here; already drinking
    superbly.
    www.greywacke.
    com

    2018 Craggy Range Te Muna Rd Vineyard Martinborough Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $49.95
    Rating Very good to excellent

    Funky notes, forest
    floor, tilled earth
    moving to sweet fruit
    and florality,
    becoming savoury
    over time. Bright and
    youthfully vibrant
    flirting with
    brashness but the
    flavour intensity wins
    the day. There’s a
    tangy quality to the
    fruit that keeps this
    fresh, becoming
    more rounded and
    supple over time. In
    the slot to enjoy now.
    www.craggyrange.com

    2019 Main Divide Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Bolder nose,
    blueberry, cranberry,
    raspberries, spices,
    wild herbs. The
    palate in a different
    register at first, more
    tightly wound with a
    cooler feel to the fruit
    expression, crunchy
    chewiness and
    youthful liveliness. Air
    opens this up nicely
    as it becomes quite
    expressive and
    rounded, showing a
    savoury core on the
    close. Really starting
    to hit its straps.
    www.maindivide.com

     

