Pinot noirs from beyond Otago

As part of the school from home that all families went through during lockdown a wee while back, my wife and I did a little vocabulary exercise with our daughter.

One of the words was ‘‘vicarious’’, which seems very appropriate for the times.

By phone, Zoom or the pages of a book you can meet friends or travel vicariously.

Similarly, a glass of wine allows you to journey to other parts of the country or the world, evoking memories of vineyards, people and places.

Today’s collection took me by glass to Martinborough, Marlborough and Waipara, and a fun journey it was.

2019 Zephyr Pinot Noir

Price RRP $31.99

Rating Very good to excellent

Perfumed, fragrant,

hinting at violets, a

little touch of

bramble later. A

refined, elegant style

with crunch and

chewiness to the

texture and a sense

of delicacy to the red

fruits and spices.

Driven along nicely

by the acidity, this is

fresh and bright.

www.zephyrwine.com

2020 Helio Martinborough Pinot Noir

Price RRP $40Rating ExcellentA smoky nuanceturns savoury, addingraspberry and redberries. A savourycore adds flecks ofgreen herb and olivewith a tangy, zestyquality. Appealingtexture, the winegrowing insuppleness androundness yet thetannic structurereminds you of itspresence. Fruit andsavoury notes hangon the long finish. Aricher style.

2019 Pegasus Bay Pinot Noir

Price RRP $54Rating Excellent

Bolder, bigger wine, a

wild hint, lead pencil/

pencil shavings, the

darker fruits adding a

sweeter touch,

florality later. Volume

in the mouth with

plum and cranberry

and a little black tea.

Powerfully structured

but in balance. Shy to

start, growing as it

opens with savoury/

charcuterie notes and

earth. Its youthful

chewiness shows,

built for the future.

www.pegasusbay.com

2018 Greywacke Marlborough Pinot Noir

Price RRP $43

Rating Outstanding

Dusty, sweet fruit,

tilled earth, spices,

chocolate, flirting

with a funky nuance.

Immediately mouth-

filling, managing the

balancing act of ripe

fruit without excess

with excellent

integration and

balance. Super

texture with hints of

tea leaf and umami

on the close.

Everything just works

here; already drinking

superbly.

www.greywacke.

com

2018 Craggy Range Te Muna Rd Vineyard Martinborough Pinot Noir

Price RRP $49.95Rating Very good to excellent

Funky notes, forest

floor, tilled earth

moving to sweet fruit

and florality,

becoming savoury

over time. Bright and

youthfully vibrant

flirting with

brashness but the

flavour intensity wins

the day. There’s a

tangy quality to the

fruit that keeps this

fresh, becoming

more rounded and

supple over time. In

the slot to enjoy now.

www.craggyrange.com

2019 Main Divide Pinot Noir

Price RRP $24.99Rating Excellent

Bolder nose,

blueberry, cranberry,

raspberries, spices,

wild herbs. The

palate in a different

register at first, more

tightly wound with a

cooler feel to the fruit

expression, crunchy

chewiness and

youthful liveliness. Air

opens this up nicely

as it becomes quite

expressive and

rounded, showing a

savoury core on the

close. Really starting

to hit its straps.

www.maindivide.com