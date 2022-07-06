Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Pinot noirs show great diversity

    By Mark Henderson
    A return to an old love today as my tasting colleagues Messrs Collins, McLaren and I sampled a superb collection of Central Otago Pinot Noirs.

    Our "take-home" from a succession of tastings is that while there is still a distinct Central quality to them, there is an ever greater diversity to the flavours and nuances that the winemakers are teasing out of the wines.

    Sub-regionality, micro-climate, soil type, clonal variation, picking dates and winemaker and viticulturist experience will all be having an impact. It is a treat to follow the journey.

    2020 Maude Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $39
    Rating Excellent

    Dusty, stony, earthy
    touches, berry
    compote and oak
    scents build. Rich
    and sweetly fruited,
    yet the racy acidity
    and grainy tannins
    keep that nicely in
    check. Flecks of wild
    herb and savoury
    elements begin to
    appear as the wine
    opens. Youthfully
    vibrant and already
    very approachable,
    but I suspect that
    time will let the inner
    layers begin to unfurl.

    www.maudewines.com

    2020 Felton Road Block 5 Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $116
    Rating Outstanding

    Aromas leap from the
    glass, raspberry, wild
    herb, lead pencil,
    savoury notes, a
    funky touch with
    aeration. Very
    engaging. Fresh,
    vibrant, great depth of
    flavour yet light on its
    feet. Super texture,
    silky, velvety with
    wonderful carry of
    flavour. Everything in
    place, good base
    structure, drinking
    superbly yet potential
    too. Intensity without
    weight. Delicious.

    www.feltonroad.com

    2021 Wild Irishman Tuturi Alexandra Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $79
    Rating Excellent

    Youthful bright,
    violetty perfume, red
    fruits, spices, young
    and zesty. The palate
    is clearly youthful,
    still melding and
    coming together with
    lots of lovely
    elements that bode
    well for the future.
    Red fruits, spices,
    herbs, perhaps a little
    rhubarb, earthy
    nuances and fine,
    grainy tannins. The
    underlying power in
    this swells,  matching
    the depth of flavour.

    www.shop.kinross.nz

    2019 Maude Kids Block Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fascinating nose with
    spice, lead pencil,
    licorice, wild herb,
    smoke, growing
    fragrance, the fruit
    neatly in support. The
    palate unfurls its
    savoury side adding
    plum, red fruits and
    dried strawberry with
    grainy tannins adding
    an attractive drying
    quality. Develops an
    engaging juiciness, a
    lightness and aerial
    quality, with a long
    lip-smacking finish.

    www.maudewines.com

    2020 Domain Road Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Interesting nose of
    wood smoke, toffee
    apple, iron filings, tilled
    earth, with fruit in the
    wings. Real structural
    backbone here,
    powerful tannins and
    bright acidity, built for
    the future. Earth, tar,
    savoury notes, pencil
    shavings, red fruits;
    for all its structure
    there’s pinosity too.
    Crying out for food,
    yet drinkability too. If
    tannins don’t outlast
    the fruit, could be one
    to watch.

    www.domainroad.co.nz

    2020 Felton Road Calvert Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $88.50
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Powerful nose with
    wisps of dark cherry,
    raspberry, bonfire
    smoke and savoury
    characters, shifting to
    a darker, more
    brooding quality. The
    silky palate leads with
    savoury/umami
    notes, spice, darker
    fruits, herb and forest
    floor; deceptive
    power to this yet
    terrific integration too.
    Aeration sees super
    freshness building
    while the flavours
    hang in the mouth.

    www.feltonroad.com

    2020 Maude East Meets West Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $55
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Fascinatingly curious
    nose, coffee
    grounds, oyster shell/
    stoniness, wood
    smoke, red fruits,
    perfumed florality
    growing. The palate
    mixes coffee, char,
    spice, red fruits, milk
    chocolate, prune and
    a wisp of
    confectionery; there’s
    a bittersweet element
    too. A tanginess and
    almost a Beaujolais-
    like crunchiness. Hits
    different buttons and
    gets me thinking.

    www.maudewines.com

    2020 Elephant Hill Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $36
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Char and bonfire
    smoke, bramble,
    fragrant hints as it
    opens, fruit in
    support. Sweeter
    fruited, yet a little
    bittersweet nuance
    keeps it fresh, with
    touches of herb and
    spice as it opens up.
    Nicely integrated
    tannins and this is
    drinking nicely off
    the bat. Supple,
    rounded, juicy
    sweetness giving
    this a real crowd-
    pleasing feel.

    www.elephanthill.co.nz