Pinot noirs show great diversity

A return to an old love today as my tasting colleagues Messrs Collins, McLaren and I sampled a superb collection of Central Otago Pinot Noirs.

Our "take-home" from a succession of tastings is that while there is still a distinct Central quality to them, there is an ever greater diversity to the flavours and nuances that the winemakers are teasing out of the wines.

Sub-regionality, micro-climate, soil type, clonal variation, picking dates and winemaker and viticulturist experience will all be having an impact. It is a treat to follow the journey.

2020 Maude Central Otago Pinot Noir

Dusty, stony, earthy

touches, berry

compote and oak

scents build. Rich

and sweetly fruited,

yet the racy acidity

and grainy tannins

keep that nicely in

check. Flecks of wild

herb and savoury

elements begin to

appear as the wine

opens. Youthfully

vibrant and already

very approachable,

but I suspect that

time will let the inner

layers begin to unfurl.

www.maudewines.com

2020 Felton Road Block 5 Pinot Noir

Aromas leap from the

glass, raspberry, wild

herb, lead pencil,

savoury notes, a

funky touch with

aeration. Very

engaging. Fresh,

vibrant, great depth of

flavour yet light on its

feet. Super texture,

silky, velvety with

wonderful carry of

flavour. Everything in

place, good base

structure, drinking

superbly yet potential

too. Intensity without

weight. Delicious.

www.feltonroad.com

2021 Wild Irishman Tuturi Alexandra Pinot Noir

Youthful bright,

violetty perfume, red

fruits, spices, young

and zesty. The palate

is clearly youthful,

still melding and

coming together with

lots of lovely

elements that bode

well for the future.

Red fruits, spices,

herbs, perhaps a little

rhubarb, earthy

nuances and fine,

grainy tannins. The

underlying power in

this swells, matching

the depth of flavour.

www.shop.kinross.nz

2019 Maude Kids Block Central Otago Pinot Noir

Fascinating nose with

spice, lead pencil,

licorice, wild herb,

smoke, growing

fragrance, the fruit

neatly in support. The

palate unfurls its

savoury side adding

plum, red fruits and

dried strawberry with

grainy tannins adding

an attractive drying

quality. Develops an

engaging juiciness, a

lightness and aerial

quality, with a long

lip-smacking finish.

www.maudewines.com

2020 Domain Road Bannockburn Pinot Noir

Interesting nose of

wood smoke, toffee

apple, iron filings, tilled

earth, with fruit in the

wings. Real structural

backbone here,

powerful tannins and

bright acidity, built for

the future. Earth, tar,

savoury notes, pencil

shavings, red fruits;

for all its structure

there’s pinosity too.

Crying out for food,

yet drinkability too. If

tannins don’t outlast

the fruit, could be one

to watch.

www.domainroad.co.nz

2020 Felton Road Calvert Pinot Noir

Powerful nose with

wisps of dark cherry,

raspberry, bonfire

smoke and savoury

characters, shifting to

a darker, more

brooding quality. The

silky palate leads with

savoury/umami

notes, spice, darker

fruits, herb and forest

floor; deceptive

power to this yet

terrific integration too.

Aeration sees super

freshness building

while the flavours

hang in the mouth.

www.feltonroad.com

2020 Maude East Meets West Central Otago Pinot Noir

Fascinatingly curious

nose, coffee

grounds, oyster shell/

stoniness, wood

smoke, red fruits,

perfumed florality

growing. The palate

mixes coffee, char,

spice, red fruits, milk

chocolate, prune and

a wisp of

confectionery; there’s

a bittersweet element

too. A tanginess and

almost a Beaujolais-

like crunchiness. Hits

different buttons and

gets me thinking.

www.maudewines.com

2020 Elephant Hill Central Otago Pinot Noir

Char and bonfire

smoke, bramble,

fragrant hints as it

opens, fruit in

support. Sweeter

fruited, yet a little

bittersweet nuance

keeps it fresh, with

touches of herb and

spice as it opens up.

Nicely integrated

tannins and this is

drinking nicely off

the bat. Supple,

rounded, juicy

sweetness giving

this a real crowd-

pleasing feel.

www.elephanthill.co.nz