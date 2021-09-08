Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Please sir, can I have some more?

    By Mark Henderson
    Regular readers know that I usually taste in flights of similar wines and report accordingly.

    From time to time I have ‘‘waifs and strays’’ that were extras in tasting line-ups, or just don’t quite fit into a column theme, so today is a catch-up of sorts to let them have their moment in the sun.

    The quote ‘‘Please sir, can I have some more?’’ is attributed to the famous waif Oliver Twist, yet it mirrors my thoughts on these wines, where I would happily indeed have some more.

    Vergence Mk I by Pegasus Bay

    Price RRP $27
    Rating  Excellent

    Bready/yeasty notes,
    citrus peel, sweat,
    green bean, bonfire
    smoke with time. A
    textural lushness and
    suppleness, yet the
    acidity is there to keep
    this lively. The palate
    adds spiciness; it’s fruit
    sweet yet closing dry,
    showing delightful
    richness with a citrus-
    flecked feel to the long
    finish. Equally good by
    itself or with food.

    www.pegasusbay.com

    2020 Churton Natural State Field Blend

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent

    Attractive nose of
    spices, exotic fruits,
    peach, apricot,
    stonefruit. Immediately
    a drier feel in the mouth
    with a chalky texture
    giving grip that would
    be smashing with food.
    Crunchy, textural,
    lovely fruit depth in
    support, power without
    weight developing
    mineral nuances.
    Melds a creamy
    texture, with chalky
    grip and racy acidity.
    Approachable alone,
    magic with food.
    www.churtonwines.co.nz

    2020 Brennan Gibbston Gewurztraminer

    Price RRP $29
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Invitingly floral nose
    that leaps out to greet
    you with rose petal,
    Turkish delight, talc,
    perhaps even ginger.
    Fat and broad in the
    mouth with sweet
    rose and fruit jube
    flavours countered by
    typical almond/
    apricot kernel
    bittersweet elements.
    Brings in a hint of
    sweet ’n’ sour
    coolness on an
    otherwise quite soft
    and supple finish.

    www.brennanwines.com

    2020 Wooing Tree Tickled Pink

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Sugar dusted
    strawberries, toffee
    apple, hints of spice.
    Intensely sweet with
    strawberry, grape,
    musk and wine gums
    flowing to a soft,
    toffee apple accented
    close. Initially, the
    sweetness threatens
    to overwhelm things
    and I’m hunting for
    the acidity, but with
    aeration this quietly
    comes into balance.
    The sweetness makes
    this an absolute
    crowd pleaser.
    www.wooingtree.co.nz

    2019 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Syrah

    Price RRP $28
    Rating  Excellent

    Fascinating nose with
    smoke, savoury
    nuances, minerality, a
    little herb, dark berries
    and rhubarb later. The
    savoury notes are
    apparent on the palate
    with spices, blood &
    iron, blackberry fresh off
    the bush, a touch of
    green olive later. A
    grainy feel to the tannins
    and a lip-smacking
    salivatory aspect to the
    close. A rare
    Marlborough Syrah and
    worth looking out for.
    www.riverbyestate.com

    2020 Dicey Bannockburn Gamay

    Price RRP $42
    Rating Excellent

    Grows with aeration. Wildness, burnt
    bramble, berryfruits,
    full of intrigue. Juicy,
    crunchy palate
    showcasing
    raspberry, dark
    berries spice and
    bonfire embers.
    Medium-bodied yet
    deceptive power to
    this, building in depth
    and structure with the
    flavours lingering on
    the long, crisp finish.
    Unfiltered, so a little
    cloudy and I suspect
    best drunk in its
    youthful vibrancy.
    www.dicey.nz

