From time to time I have ‘‘waifs and strays’’ that were extras in tasting line-ups, or just don’t quite fit into a column theme, so today is a catch-up of sorts to let them have their moment in the sun.
The quote ‘‘Please sir, can I have some more?’’ is attributed to the famous waif Oliver Twist, yet it mirrors my thoughts on these wines, where I would happily indeed have some more.
Vergence Mk I by Pegasus Bay
Rating Excellent
Bready/yeasty notes,
citrus peel, sweat,
green bean, bonfire
smoke with time. A
textural lushness and
suppleness, yet the
acidity is there to keep
this lively. The palate
adds spiciness; it’s fruit
sweet yet closing dry,
showing delightful
richness with a citrus-
flecked feel to the long
finish. Equally good by
itself or with food.
2020 Churton Natural State Field Blend
Rating Excellent
Attractive nose of
spices, exotic fruits,
peach, apricot,
stonefruit. Immediately
a drier feel in the mouth
with a chalky texture
giving grip that would
be smashing with food.
Crunchy, textural,
lovely fruit depth in
support, power without
weight developing
mineral nuances.
Melds a creamy
texture, with chalky
grip and racy acidity.
Approachable alone,
magic with food.
www.churtonwines.co.nz
2020 Brennan Gibbston Gewurztraminer
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Invitingly floral nose
that leaps out to greet
you with rose petal,
Turkish delight, talc,
perhaps even ginger.
Fat and broad in the
mouth with sweet
rose and fruit jube
flavours countered by
typical almond/
apricot kernel
bittersweet elements.
Brings in a hint of
sweet ’n’ sour
coolness on an
otherwise quite soft
and supple finish.
2020 Wooing Tree Tickled Pink
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Sugar dusted
strawberries, toffee
apple, hints of spice.
Intensely sweet with
strawberry, grape,
musk and wine gums
flowing to a soft,
toffee apple accented
close. Initially, the
sweetness threatens
to overwhelm things
and I’m hunting for
the acidity, but with
aeration this quietly
comes into balance.
The sweetness makes
this an absolute
crowd pleaser.
www.wooingtree.co.nz
2019 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Syrah
Rating Excellent
Fascinating nose with
smoke, savoury
nuances, minerality, a
little herb, dark berries
and rhubarb later. The
savoury notes are
apparent on the palate
with spices, blood &
iron, blackberry fresh off
the bush, a touch of
green olive later. A
grainy feel to the tannins
and a lip-smacking
salivatory aspect to the
close. A rare
Marlborough Syrah and
worth looking out for.
www.riverbyestate.com
2020 Dicey Bannockburn Gamay
Rating Excellent
Grows with aeration. Wildness, burnt
bramble, berryfruits,
full of intrigue. Juicy,
crunchy palate
showcasing
raspberry, dark
berries spice and
bonfire embers.
Medium-bodied yet
deceptive power to
this, building in depth
and structure with the
flavours lingering on
the long, crisp finish.
Unfiltered, so a little
cloudy and I suspect
best drunk in its
youthful vibrancy.
www.dicey.nz