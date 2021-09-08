Regular readers know that I usually taste in flights of similar wines and report accordingly.

From time to time I have ‘‘waifs and strays’’ that were extras in tasting line-ups, or just don’t quite fit into a column theme, so today is a catch-up of sorts to let them have their moment in the sun.

The quote ‘‘Please sir, can I have some more?’’ is attributed to the famous waif Oliver Twist, yet it mirrors my thoughts on these wines, where I would happily indeed have some more.

Vergence Mk I by Pegasus Bay

Price RRP $27Rating Excellent

Bready/yeasty notes,

citrus peel, sweat,

green bean, bonfire

smoke with time. A

textural lushness and

suppleness, yet the

acidity is there to keep

this lively. The palate

adds spiciness; it’s fruit

sweet yet closing dry,

showing delightful

richness with a citrus-

flecked feel to the long

finish. Equally good by

itself or with food.

www.pegasusbay.com

2020 Churton Natural State Field Blend

Price RRP $28Rating Excellent

Attractive nose of

spices, exotic fruits,

peach, apricot,

stonefruit. Immediately

a drier feel in the mouth

with a chalky texture

giving grip that would

be smashing with food.

Crunchy, textural,

lovely fruit depth in

support, power without

weight developing

mineral nuances.

Melds a creamy

texture, with chalky

grip and racy acidity.

Approachable alone,

magic with food.

www.churtonwines.co.nz

2020 Brennan Gibbston Gewurztraminer

Price RRP $29Rating Very Good to Excellent

Invitingly floral nose

that leaps out to greet

you with rose petal,

Turkish delight, talc,

perhaps even ginger.

Fat and broad in the

mouth with sweet

rose and fruit jube

flavours countered by

typical almond/

apricot kernel

bittersweet elements.

Brings in a hint of

sweet ’n’ sour

coolness on an

otherwise quite soft

and supple finish.

www.brennanwines.com

2020 Wooing Tree Tickled Pink

Price RRP $40Rating Very Good to Excellent

Sugar dusted

strawberries, toffee

apple, hints of spice.

Intensely sweet with

strawberry, grape,

musk and wine gums

flowing to a soft,

toffee apple accented

close. Initially, the

sweetness threatens

to overwhelm things

and I’m hunting for

the acidity, but with

aeration this quietly

comes into balance.

The sweetness makes

this an absolute

crowd pleaser.

www.wooingtree.co.nz

2019 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Syrah

Price RRP $28Rating Excellent

Fascinating nose with

smoke, savoury

nuances, minerality, a

little herb, dark berries

and rhubarb later. The

savoury notes are

apparent on the palate

with spices, blood &

iron, blackberry fresh off

the bush, a touch of

green olive later. A

grainy feel to the tannins

and a lip-smacking

salivatory aspect to the

close. A rare

Marlborough Syrah and

worth looking out for.

www.riverbyestate.com

2020 Dicey Bannockburn Gamay

Price RRP $42Rating Excellent

Grows with aeration. Wildness, burnt

bramble, berryfruits,

full of intrigue. Juicy,

crunchy palate

showcasing

raspberry, dark

berries spice and

bonfire embers.

Medium-bodied yet

deceptive power to

this, building in depth

and structure with the

flavours lingering on

the long, crisp finish.

Unfiltered, so a little

cloudy and I suspect

best drunk in its

youthful vibrancy.

www.dicey.nz