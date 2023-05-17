Tasteful chardonnays to reach for at every price point

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I have, however, managed to round up a selection today with four of the wines (on promo) sitting comfortably sub $20, and a couple not too much more. Hope this helps!
2022 Ara Single Estate Marlborough Chardonnay
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Quietly attractive nose
offering up stonefruits
such as nectarine and
apricot, spice and light
oak scents. Roundness
in the mouth, those ripe
stonefruits contrasted
by touches of banana
and grilled nuts with
quite tangy acidity that
lends coolness to this.
A medium-weight style
with some sweet and
sour interplay going on
which would be
smashing with creamy
pasta.
2022 Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay
Rating Excellent
Classic struck match
reductive notes frame
ripe peach and citrus;
nice intensity. Generous
in the mouth, tropical
fruits, smoke, caramel,
salted licorice perhaps
with a line of fresh,
almost lime citrus
bringing this home. The
flavours carry very
nicely in the mouth,
growing creaminess,
with a lovely bittersweet
note that neatly
contrasts the ripe fruit.
2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Bolder nose,
butterscotch, cooked
apple, tropical fruits, no
doubt as to the grape.
The palate sashays down
a wee detour with some
apple skin and melon
notes before rejoining the
path with tropical, lanolin
and sour cream
characters. Creamy
richness initially yet a
lighter feel on the back
half showing nice
freshness. In the slot to
enjoy.
2022 Grove Mill Marlborough Chardonnay
Rating Very Good to Excellent
The nose a wee bit
reticent, teasing out the
tropical fruit and oak
seasoning. By contrast,
the palate is brimming
with flavour and a
creamy mouthfeel while
a little fruit sherbet
tanginess keeps this
nice and lively. Aeration
sees this build nicely
while retaining that
lovely zestiness. Really
hits the refreshment
factor while having good
flavour depth.
2022 Montana M Gisborne Chardonnay
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Gunflint reductive notes
shifting to charry
toastiness, tropical fruits
and banana. Supple,
quite rounded
mouthfeel, open and
very user friendly. Some
light creaminess to the
texture, tropical fruits
again with that touch of
toasty char on the close.
No doubt to the variety
and bang in the slot to
enjoy. Post reveal; good
ingredient for the
money.
2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Chardonnay
Rating Excellent
Attractive, refined nose,
smoke, white peach,
apple. Quite an elegant
style, not at all forced or
OTT, with a sense of
coolness. Creaminess
and lovely, long carry
picking up citrus and
toffee. Understated, it’s
about balance and
integration with nice flow
through the mouth. With
aeration the smokiness
builds as does
complexity and interest.
Nicely done.