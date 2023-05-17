Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Tasteful chardonnays to reach for at every price point

    By Mark Henderson
    If there was one recurring comment that I can report from readers it would be asking why I don’t review more less-expensive wines? Quite simply, a significant focus applies to our local Central industry where the wines are never going to be cheap. Moreover, the value labels in the supers pretty much sell themselves and their producers have little need to send them out for review.

    I have, however, managed to round up a selection today with four of the wines (on promo) sitting comfortably sub $20, and a couple not too much more. Hope this helps!

     

    2022 Ara Single Estate Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Quietly attractive nose 
    offering up stonefruits 
    such as nectarine and 
    apricot, spice and light 
    oak scents. Roundness 
    in the mouth, those ripe 
    stonefruits contrasted 
    by touches of banana 
    and grilled nuts with 
    quite tangy acidity that 
    lends coolness to this. 
    A medium-weight style 
    with some sweet and 
    sour interplay going on 
    which would be 
    smashing with creamy 
    pasta. 

    www.arawines.co.nz

     

    2022 Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay 

    Price RRP $21.99
    Rating Excellent

    Classic struck match 
    reductive notes frame 
    ripe peach and citrus; 
    nice intensity. Generous 
    in the mouth, tropical 
    fruits, smoke, caramel, 
    salted licorice perhaps 
    with a line of fresh, 
    almost lime citrus 
    bringing this home. The 
    flavours carry very 
    nicely in the mouth, 
    growing creaminess, 
    with a lovely bittersweet 
    note that neatly 
    contrasts the ripe fruit.

    www.maindivide.com

     

    2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $25
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Bolder nose, 
    butterscotch, cooked 
    apple, tropical fruits, no 
    doubt as to the grape. 
    The palate sashays down 
    a wee detour with some 
    apple skin and melon 
    notes before rejoining the 
    path with tropical, lanolin 
    and sour cream 
    characters. Creamy 
    richness initially yet a 
    lighter feel on the back 
    half showing nice 
    freshness. In the slot to 
    enjoy.

    www.julestaylor.com

     

    2022 Grove Mill Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $17.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    The nose a wee bit 
    reticent, teasing out the 
    tropical fruit and oak 
    seasoning. By contrast, 
    the palate is brimming 
    with flavour and a 
    creamy mouthfeel while 
    a little fruit sherbet 
    tanginess keeps this 
    nice and lively. Aeration 
    sees this build nicely 
    while retaining that 
    lovely zestiness. Really 
    hits the refreshment 
    factor while having good 
    flavour depth. 

    www.grovemill.co.nz

     

    2022 Montana M Gisborne Chardonnay

    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Gunflint reductive notes 
    shifting to charry 
    toastiness, tropical fruits 
    and banana. Supple, 
    quite rounded 
    mouthfeel, open and 
    very user friendly. Some 
    light creaminess to the 
    texture, tropical fruits 
    again with that touch of 
    toasty char on the close. 
    No doubt to the variety 
    and bang in the slot to 
    enjoy. Post reveal; good 
    ingredient for the 
    money.

    www.brancottestate.com

     

    2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent 

    Attractive, refined nose, 
    smoke, white peach, 
    apple. Quite an elegant 
    style, not at all forced or 
    OTT, with a sense of 
    coolness. Creaminess 
    and lovely, long carry 
    picking up citrus and 
    toffee. Understated, it’s 
    about balance and 
    integration with nice flow 
    through the mouth. With 
    aeration the smokiness 
    builds as does 
    complexity and interest. 
    Nicely done.

    www.riverbyestate.com