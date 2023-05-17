Tasteful chardonnays to reach for at every price point

If there was one recurring comment that I can report from readers it would be asking why I don’t review more less-expensive wines? Quite simply, a significant focus applies to our local Central industry where the wines are never going to be cheap. Moreover, the value labels in the supers pretty much sell themselves and their producers have little need to send them out for review.

I have, however, managed to round up a selection today with four of the wines (on promo) sitting comfortably sub $20, and a couple not too much more. Hope this helps!

2022 Ara Single Estate Marlborough Chardonnay

PriceRating

Quietly attractive nose

offering up stonefruits

such as nectarine and

apricot, spice and light

oak scents. Roundness

in the mouth, those ripe

stonefruits contrasted

by touches of banana

and grilled nuts with

quite tangy acidity that

lends coolness to this.

A medium-weight style

with some sweet and

sour interplay going on

which would be

smashing with creamy

pasta.

www.arawines.co.nz

2022 Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay

Price RRP $21.99Rating

Classic struck match

reductive notes frame

ripe peach and citrus;

nice intensity. Generous

in the mouth, tropical

fruits, smoke, caramel,

salted licorice perhaps

with a line of fresh,

almost lime citrus

bringing this home. The

flavours carry very

nicely in the mouth,

growing creaminess,

with a lovely bittersweet

note that neatly

contrasts the ripe fruit.

www.maindivide.com

2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay

PriceRating

Bolder nose,

butterscotch, cooked

apple, tropical fruits, no

doubt as to the grape.

The palate sashays down

a wee detour with some

apple skin and melon

notes before rejoining the

path with tropical, lanolin

and sour cream

characters. Creamy

richness initially yet a

lighter feel on the back

half showing nice

freshness. In the slot to

enjoy.

www.julestaylor.com

2022 Grove Mill Marlborough Chardonnay

PriceRating V

The nose a wee bit

reticent, teasing out the

tropical fruit and oak

seasoning. By contrast,

the palate is brimming

with flavour and a

creamy mouthfeel while

a little fruit sherbet

tanginess keeps this

nice and lively. Aeration

sees this build nicely

while retaining that

lovely zestiness. Really

hits the refreshment

factor while having good

flavour depth.

www.grovemill.co.nz

2022 Montana M Gisborne Chardonnay

PriceRating

Gunflint reductive notes

shifting to charry

toastiness, tropical fruits

and banana. Supple,

quite rounded

mouthfeel, open and

very user friendly. Some

light creaminess to the

texture, tropical fruits

again with that touch of

toasty char on the close.

No doubt to the variety

and bang in the slot to

enjoy. Post reveal; good

ingredient for the

money.

www.brancottestate.com

2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Chardonnay

PriceRating

Attractive, refined nose,

smoke, white peach,

apple. Quite an elegant

style, not at all forced or

OTT, with a sense of

coolness. Creaminess

and lovely, long carry

picking up citrus and

toffee. Understated, it’s

about balance and

integration with nice flow

through the mouth. With

aeration the smokiness

builds as does

complexity and interest.

Nicely done.

www.riverbyestate.com