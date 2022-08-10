Zesty, tangy Sauvignon Blanc awakens the senses

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Marlborough dwarfs the rest of New Zealand in terms of plantings but the grape can be found throughout the country as today’s selection testifies, with examples from Central Otago, Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay alongside their Marlborough brethren. Variety is the spice of life, they say.
2021 Elephant Hill Hawke’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Crushed herbs,
grass, a wisp of
green capsicum,
almost a musky
quality, becomes
more subtle with
aeration. Zesty
palate, the
gooseberry and cut
grass countered by
an underlying sweet
fruit character akin to
fruit pastille, citrus
zest too. Noticeably
tangy palate that gets
the juices flowing and
livens up the senses.
Very racy style.
2021 Te Kano Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Very Good to Excellent
A subtler quality to
the nose, gum,
nettles and a smoky
element, picks up a
toffee note with time.
Supple in the mouth,
broader mouthfeel,
wine gums, lemony
citrus, wood smoke,
grapefruit with an
undercurrent of
herbaceousness,
wisps of caramel
popping up with
aeration. This hits
some different notes,
becoming nicely
zesty as it breathes.
2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Excellent
Classic gooseberry
and grassy notes leap
from the glass, some
pea pod sweetness,
nettle too, a touch of
sweat with aeration,
attractively bold and
vibrant. Bright acidity,
good flavour weight
and balance and very
typical of the variety.
An appealing
juiciness to this gets
the salivary glands
going. New, youthful
and hits the ground
running.
2021 Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Some initial
pungency eases
back to sweeter
fruits with a tropical
side to them, pea
pod and then sweat
with time. Rounded
palate, the acidity in
support as notes of
chopped herbs meet
orange citrus,
passionfruit and pea
pod. There’s a
deceptive power and
depth to this, but it’s
in a lovely place to
enjoy now.
2019 Greywacke Wild Sauvignon
Rating Outstanding
Smoke, bonfire
embers, flowing to
gorgeous fragrance,
wisps of warm
baguette, gooseberry
fuzz, flecked with
crushed herb.
Creaminess, textural
richness, a wonderful
mouthfeel, flavours
filling the mouth. Citrus
notes, stone fruits,
bread dough, herbs,
super complexity and
balance. Elegance,
flowing to a long close.
Superb stuff and likely
fascinating in the cellar.
2021 Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Excellent
Gooseberry, sweet
pea, green herbs,
sweet fruit, a wisp of
fresh asparagus later.
Ripe gooseberry, a
super burst of flavour
filling the mouth,
chopped herbs,
perhaps a hint of
lime, this is all about
the freshness,
vibrancy and
juiciness. Great depth
of flavour and acid
balance, it just works
on all levels. You
want another glass.