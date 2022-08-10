Zesty, tangy Sauvignon Blanc awakens the senses

Sauvignon Blanc has been dubbed our "hero" grape variety as it is not only enormously popular domestically, but also our key wine export by some considerable margin, fuelling our nearly $2 billion in yearly wine exports.

Marlborough dwarfs the rest of New Zealand in terms of plantings but the grape can be found throughout the country as today’s selection testifies, with examples from Central Otago, Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay alongside their Marlborough brethren. Variety is the spice of life, they say.

2021 Elephant Hill Hawke’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Crushed herbs,

grass, a wisp of

green capsicum,

almost a musky

quality, becomes

more subtle with

aeration. Zesty

palate, the

gooseberry and cut

grass countered by

an underlying sweet

fruit character akin to

fruit pastille, citrus

zest too. Noticeably

tangy palate that gets

the juices flowing and

livens up the senses.

Very racy style.

www.elephanthill.co.nz

2021 Te Kano Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

A subtler quality to

the nose, gum,

nettles and a smoky

element, picks up a

toffee note with time.

Supple in the mouth,

broader mouthfeel,

wine gums, lemony

citrus, wood smoke,

grapefruit with an

undercurrent of

herbaceousness,

wisps of caramel

popping up with

aeration. This hits

some different notes,

becoming nicely

zesty as it breathes.

www.tekanoestate.com

2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Classic gooseberry

and grassy notes leap

from the glass, some

pea pod sweetness,

nettle too, a touch of

sweat with aeration,

attractively bold and

vibrant. Bright acidity,

good flavour weight

and balance and very

typical of the variety.

An appealing

juiciness to this gets

the salivary glands

going. New, youthful

and hits the ground

running.

www.julestaylor.com

2021 Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Some initial

pungency eases

back to sweeter

fruits with a tropical

side to them, pea

pod and then sweat

with time. Rounded

palate, the acidity in

support as notes of

chopped herbs meet

orange citrus,

passionfruit and pea

pod. There’s a

deceptive power and

depth to this, but it’s

in a lovely place to

enjoy now.

www.greywacke.com

2019 Greywacke Wild Sauvignon

PriceRating

Smoke, bonfire

embers, flowing to

gorgeous fragrance,

wisps of warm

baguette, gooseberry

fuzz, flecked with

crushed herb.

Creaminess, textural

richness, a wonderful

mouthfeel, flavours

filling the mouth. Citrus

notes, stone fruits,

bread dough, herbs,

super complexity and

balance. Elegance,

flowing to a long close.

Superb stuff and likely

fascinating in the cellar.

www.greywacke.com

2021 Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Gooseberry, sweet

pea, green herbs,

sweet fruit, a wisp of

fresh asparagus later.

Ripe gooseberry, a

super burst of flavour

filling the mouth,

chopped herbs,

perhaps a hint of

lime, this is all about

the freshness,

vibrancy and

juiciness. Great depth

of flavour and acid

balance, it just works

on all levels. You

want another glass.

www.craggyrange.com