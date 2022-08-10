Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Zesty, tangy Sauvignon Blanc awakens the senses

    By Mark Henderson
    Sauvignon Blanc has been dubbed our "hero" grape variety as it is not only enormously popular domestically, but also our key wine export by some considerable margin, fuelling our nearly $2 billion in yearly wine exports.

    Marlborough dwarfs the rest of New Zealand in terms of plantings but the grape can be found throughout the country as today’s selection testifies, with examples from Central Otago, Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay alongside their Marlborough brethren. Variety is the spice of life, they say.

    2021 Elephant Hill Hawke’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $22
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Crushed herbs,
    grass, a wisp of
    green capsicum,
    almost a musky
    quality, becomes
    more subtle with
    aeration. Zesty
    palate, the
    gooseberry and cut
    grass countered by
    an underlying sweet
    fruit character akin to
    fruit pastille, citrus
    zest too. Noticeably
    tangy palate that gets
    the juices flowing and
    livens up the senses.
    Very racy style.

    www.elephanthill.co.nz

    2021 Te Kano Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $36
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    A subtler quality to
    the nose, gum,
    nettles and a smoky
    element, picks up a
    toffee note with time.
    Supple in the mouth,
    broader mouthfeel,
    wine gums, lemony
    citrus, wood smoke,
    grapefruit with an
    undercurrent of
    herbaceousness,
    wisps of caramel
    popping up with
    aeration. This hits
    some different notes,
    becoming nicely
    zesty as it breathes. 

    www.tekanoestate.com

    2022 Jules Taylor Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $25
    Rating Excellent

    Classic gooseberry
    and grassy notes leap
    from the glass, some
    pea pod sweetness,
    nettle too, a touch of
    sweat with aeration,
    attractively bold and
    vibrant. Bright acidity,
    good flavour weight
    and balance and very
    typical of the variety.
    An appealing
    juiciness to this gets
    the salivary glands
    going. New, youthful
    and hits the ground
    running.

    www.julestaylor.com

    2021 Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Some initial
    pungency eases
    back to sweeter
    fruits with a tropical
    side to them, pea
    pod and then sweat
    with time. Rounded
    palate, the acidity in
    support as notes of
    chopped herbs meet
    orange citrus,
    passionfruit and pea
    pod. There’s a
    deceptive power and
    depth to this, but it’s
    in a lovely place to
    enjoy now.

    www.greywacke.com

    2019 Greywacke Wild Sauvignon

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Outstanding

    Smoke, bonfire
    embers, flowing to
    gorgeous fragrance,
    wisps of warm
    baguette, gooseberry
    fuzz, flecked with
    crushed herb.
    Creaminess, textural
    richness, a wonderful
    mouthfeel, flavours
    filling the mouth. Citrus
    notes, stone fruits,
    bread dough, herbs,
    super complexity and
    balance. Elegance,
    flowing to a long close.
    Superb stuff and likely
    fascinating in the cellar.

    www.greywacke.com

    2021 Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $26.95
    Rating Excellent

    Gooseberry, sweet
    pea, green herbs,
    sweet fruit, a wisp of
    fresh asparagus later.
    Ripe gooseberry, a
    super burst of flavour
    filling the mouth,
    chopped herbs,
    perhaps a hint of
    lime, this is all about
    the freshness,
    vibrancy and
    juiciness. Great depth
    of flavour and acid
    balance, it just works
    on all levels. You
    want another glass.

    www.craggyrange.com