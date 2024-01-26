Delighting in Orientals

Gillian Vine meets an American lily judge and learns how lucky we are.

A surprise visitor to the Otago Lily Society’s (OLS) show in Dunedin last Saturday was American Rose Martinson.

Qualified to judge in shows run by the North American Lily Society (NALS) and a member of the affiliated North Star Lily Society in Minnesota, Ms Martinson’s three-week visit to New Zealand was timed to take in as many lily shows as possible.

Ms Martinson also avoided most of Minnesota’s worst month, January, where 2m snowfalls are common — she basked in Dunedin’s 28°C on Saturday, a day when most of Minnesota was -7°C.

The weather explains why Ms Martinson specialises in growing martagons, a group of lilies from China and Korea which is noted for its hardiness —it is even found in Siberia.

Growing from seed, as she does, meant a wait of "about five years from seed to flower", she said.

"It is apparent we do have to be patient, as any mother does."

Because the growing season in her home state is five months or less, it limits her choices.

"I love the species lilies and I love the recurved [types] like martagons.

"Icy cold suits martagons, with our daytime winter temperatures down to ... [-29°C]."

Barbara Sanderson (left) and her daughters Misty Rodgers (centre) and Deidre Sanderson were mystified by a blue-tipped lily (bottom of picture and close-up above) the result of using food colouring.

Her love of martagons is doubtlessly a good thing, as she cannot grow Oriental lilies, one of the most popular types in New Zealand.

"Our season is too short in Minnesota."

That means Oriental bulbs cannot draw enough nourishment during the growing season and over time they shrink and eventually disappear.

"It’s sad we can’t get Orientals to grow.

"You guys are so lucky."

At the OLS show, she was impressed with the range of lilies exhibited, describing a stem of pink Oriental "Companion" as "absolutely stunning".

Keri Smith grew the flower which took the champion open section stem and was runner-up to Neil and Julie Judd’s best in show Oriental trumpet.

The Judds’ bloom delighted Ms Martinson, too.

It is a variety quite well-known in the United States and several times has topped the NALS’s annual popularity poll, the last time in 2010.

The NALS was formed in 1947 and since 1973 has run the poll in which members vote for their favourite lilies.

Three-time winners go into the society’s Hall of Fame.

Included in the Hall of Fame’s list of 13 are other lilies familiar to New Zealanders, among them "Casa Blanca", which was well-represented at the Dunedin show.

Ms Martinson spent some time looking at the entries in the floral art section, describing the entry of first-time exhibitor Celia Joyce as "very very clever".

She was amused that Margaret Dodds’ blue-edged bloom in the decorative section confused some members of the public and had to explain how, to get the effect, the stem was put into food colouring overnight.

She liked the co-operative way the OLS had overcome the issue of few qualified lily judges nationally by having groups of three or four members judging each section.

OLS president Louise Ardley described the collaborative approach as "more encouraging to members who valued their involvement".

At the same time, it was important to encourage members and non-members to enter OLS shows and it was great when newcomers won awards.

Above all, Ms Martinson envied New Zealand gardeners’ ability to grow Oriental lilies.

"I’d do anything to grow Orientals.

"Ah, in my dreams ..."she said.