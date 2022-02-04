Wanaka pad now twice as nice

New life has been breathed into a cherished family home in Wanaka. Kim Dungey reports.

This Wanaka home has been extended, but it’s difficult to tell.

The two-storey holiday home, built in 2002, was always intended to be stage one of a larger build.

The extension — which comprises a new master suite and an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area — roughly doubled the floor area. It also won Dunlop Builders the supreme renovation of the year and the renovation over $1 million categories in the 2021 master builders house of the year southern region awards.

A carefully-designed addition has resulted in this Wanaka home doubling in size. The extension looks like it has always been there. PHOTOS: STUDIO JUBB

The firm, which has operated in Wanaka for 18 years, said it was a "feel-good build, in the midst of a not-so-feel-good global pandemic".

"The original house held so many memories, so retaining and enhancing the existing relationship between the owner, the home and the land was essential."

Project architect Anne Salmond, of Salmond Architecture, said the Auckland owners did not necessarily want the addition to be a copy but did want it to be sympathetic to the original design.

The extension was detailed in a similar way to the existing house and some people who had been inside had been unable to tell where the old part stopped and the new part started.

The rebuilt entry, which links these two sections, has a sliding steel door that leads into the large living area.

Steel was also used for the feature wall behind the fireplace and the dark, powder-coated kitchen.

Large windows take in the views over Lake Wanaka to Treble Cone, Black Peak and the Matukituki Valley.

The living area opens to a private courtyard on one side and to a new deck on the other.

Floors are polished concrete and large windows frame views across Lake Wanaka to the valleys beyond.

At 120sq m, the deck is double the size of the previous one and sheltered by wide eaves that replicate the home’s original design.

The project also involved upgrading the existing carport and bunkroom, with part of the building repurposed as an art studio.

The house of the year judges described the Penrith Park project as a clever, seamless renovation that embraced and built upon the original form.

"There has been a great use of materials and serious attention to detail, resulting in a beautifully-finished home. The renovation is one that will stand the test of time."

Salmond said the whole house had been "beautifully built" and Dunlops was easy to work with.

This deck off the house is a perfect spot to relax.

It was a challenge to get the right balance when adding a sizeable extension to an existing building and a single-storey addition to a two-storey house, but everyone involved was pleased with the result.

Alterations and additions were also a good idea in terms of sustainability.

Many of Wanaka’s older homes were "quite bachy and not very well insulated" and this had led to some being knocked over rather than being brought up to building code.

But as property values increased in the older part of town, people were feeling more confident about investing in upgrades of their existing homes, she said.

"I think we’re increasingly going to see people trying to reuse the existing structure. Especially as carbon accounting comes into the construction industry, people will be taking more notice of the value of existing materials."