Sending a clear message

The life and death of the climate is now in our hands. That was the stark takeaway for Great Kiwi Poster Competition judge Fifi Colston from 14-year-old Maevi Fleming’s winning entry.
Colston, a Wellington-based artist and illustrator, judged the intermediate section of this year’s competition — organised by Dunedin artist and advocate Bruce Mahalski — which carried an environmental theme.
Confronted by Fleming’s poster, Colston was struck by it’s powerful depiction of the choices society now faces.
Beyond that, she was taken by its artistry.
And indeed Fleming’s poster, along with other section winners, is now going up around New Zealand’s streets, courtesy of competition partner Phantom Billstickers.
They’re also now on show at Otago Museum.
Roncalli College, Timaru pupil Fleming is no less clear about the predicament facing her generation.
‘‘I’ve got Papatuanuku handing the crying Earth over to the children. The Earth is broken and there’s rubbish down the bottom, because that’s like the generation now handing it on to the younger generations and my generation. We are going to have to care for this Earth.’’
Things need to change now, she says, as heating and pollution of the planet impacts people and animals alike.