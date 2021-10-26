Travel for singles

New Zealand destinations for a breakup getaway.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown is the ultimate destination for extreme activities such as bungy jumping, canyon swinging, jet boating, sky diving, white water rafting, paragliding and hang gliding. Add breweries, gin distilleries and burger joints to the mix and you have yourself a complete breakup antidote.





PHOTO: ODT FILES

12km from Twizel you will discover seclusion at a phenomenal glass-encased home away from home. Skyscape is best for those who prefer to deal with relationship matters solo or perhaps as a party of two. The notable luxe outdoor cedar bath is a destination in itself and stargazing is remarkable in the Mackenzie Country.





PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Feeling accomplished and self-gratification is fundamental for some to deal with the end of a relationship. The 53km picturesque trek can be covered in five days and four nights. The walk begins from the majestic Lake Te Anau and ends in the stunning Milford Sound, one of the natural wonders of the world.





PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

With more than 200 vineyards, 76 wineries and 33 cellar doors, Hawke's Bay sets the agenda for wine enthusiasts. Fused with local, fresh produce and meaningful conversation, you will soon be in your element and taking your mind off your separation.





PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wellington is the ideal base for those who want to cut loose in a city scene. With bustling nightlife, a diverse choice of dining establishments and an assortment of bars and pubs, your breakup could soon be a thing of the past. Courtenay Place, Cuba St and the Waterfront are where it's at.