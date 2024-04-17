Health retreat distances itself from event after Southland woman dies

The regional Victorian wellness centre where a New Zealand woman died and two other women wound up in hospital after consuming a drink says it had nothing to do with the tragedy.

Soul Barn in Clunes describes itself on social media as an alternative and holistic health service and hires out its workshop space to external businesses and facilitators.

The death of the 53-year-old woman - named by police as Southland-born Rachael Dixon - is being probed by detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit, who are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

It hasn't been confirmed if they are examining whether the drink contained poisonous mushrooms.

"The event which took place on April 13th was a private event, and those facilitating the event do not work for or represent Soul Barn in any way," Soul Barn said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"None of our regular therapists, staff or facilitators were present at any point during this event.

"We share the shock and devastation of everyone involved, and our hearts are with those families affected."

Soul Barn advertises multiple services, including facials using "wild foraged plants".

On Friday night, the retreat hosted an event with a medium where guests were given a chance to "ask questions of the spirit communicators".

A planned event described as "sound healing" was cancelled on Sunday.

The centre will be closed while the police continue their investigation.