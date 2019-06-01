Horrific crash possible murder-suicide

Police investigating a horror crash that claimed the lives of a mum and her four young children in Queensland are considering that it may have been a murder-suicide.

Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, died in a fiery head-on crash with a truck near Kingaroy on Monday.

Police yesterday said they were conducting a "thorough investigation" into the horrific crash, and are questioning why Ms McLeod was driving three hours away from the family's home in the Hervey Bay suburb of Eli Waters.

Investigators told The Courier-Mail yesterday they were unable to find any skid marks on the road, news.com.au reports.

The deaths come in a horror week in which 13 people lost their lives on Queensland's roads.

The death of a 20-year-old woman in a crash on the New England Highway near Crows Nest on Friday comes at the end of a dreadful week for the state.

Her death and that of a 90-year-old man who died after being injured in an incident on Thursday fell on the annual Fatality Free Friday safety initiative.

The deaths of Ms McLeaod and her children have not been added to the official toll because Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart says there is a possibility the crash was "not an accident".

