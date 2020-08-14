Friday, 14 August 2020

NZ virus strategy dangerous: Aussie health chief

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Australia's top health official says New Zealand's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions after seemingly squashing the disease was dangerous.

    Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Friday that New Zealand returned to pre-pandemic life after eradicating the virus.

    "That is just very dangerous," he told the Senate's coronavirus inquiry.

    "To go right back to a pre-Covid state makes them extremely vulnerable."

    Professor Kelly said New Zealand's fresh outbreak, which has spread to 30 people, showed why well-performing Australian states must remain vigilant.

    "What has happened in New Zealand is a real demonstration of why we have to remain cautious," he said.

    Auckland has returned to lockdown and social distancing measures have been reimposed across other parts of the country.

    Prof Kelly said New Zealand's initial hard lockdown had large economic impacts but was successful.

    He believes the government should have continued to limit mass gatherings and continue other physical distancing measures.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter