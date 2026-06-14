The billboard outside the central Auckland church. Photo: supplied

A billboard outside St Matthew Church in Auckland Central is opposing the government's controversial Bill to define woman and man in law.

An estimated 10,000 people across five cities yesterday marched in rejection of New Zealand First's Bill to define all women as adult human biological females, and all men as adult human biological males.

Reverend Doctor of the church Richard Bonifant believed the Bill would cause great harm to transgender and intersex communities.

The billboard outside the Anglican church said: "We don't care what's in your pants... and neither should our government."

The signage used the trans flag colours of blue, pink and white, and noted that submissions on the Bill close July 2.

Bonifant believed the Bill disproportionally targeted transgender and intersex communities, who are less than 1 percent of the New Zealand population, according to Stats NZ.

"This is clearly discriminatory of a very small group.

"When it comes to an individual saying, 'I believe I am this gender and this is my right to define who I am,' I just don't think the government has a place in saying, actually you're wrong."

He said the public's response to the billboard had been "unbelievable" and "overwhelmingly positive".

The church's Facebook post had more than 7000 likes, and 250 comments. Popular advocate Shaneel Lal also shared the billboard to social media, prompting thousands more likes.

Within the religious community, Bonifant said there were those who were quietly supportive of the rainbow community, and those who were opposed and would cite various parts of scripture.

"But for us, we're trying to follow the example of Jesus who welcomed everyone to the table, and offered that without judgement."

The church was encouraging the public to make submissions on the Bill before they close on July 2.

In response to protests around the country yesterday, MP Winston Peters took to social media to call protesters "egotistical mouth-breathers".

Peters said the Bill was about "protecting women and girls' rights, freedoms and safety".

The church's billboard was inspired by another it had 14 years ago, which supported gay marriage, showing a wedding cake with two brides on top.