Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Nats vow to boost maternity care in South

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    National says it will reopen the maternity centre in Lumsden.
    National says it will reopen the maternity centre in Lumsden.
    National has committed to opening a birthing unit in Wanaka and reopening the Lumsden birthing unit if elected next month.

    The party revealed its health policy this morning, which also included a funding boost for Pharmac, having elective surgeries performed within four months, and creating a new cancer agency.

    Announcing the policy, National health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said even before Covid-19’s emergence, there were cracks in the health system.

    ''Access to quality healthcare has slid backwards under Labour. Waiting times are increasing and the number of elective surgeries has decreased.

    ''Every single health target has gotten worse over their term and Kiwis are missing out on the care they deserve.''

    The policy included commitments to boosting maternity care in the South, something that has been a hot topic ever since the Lumsden Maternity Centre was closed last year.

    The decision meant women in the area had to travel further to have their babies.

    National's policy was to guarantee three days' post-natal stay for mothers and their babies, re-establish the birthing unit at Lumsden, and establish a birthing unit at Wanaka.

    Each centre was expected to cost $1 million over four years.

    National also said it would fully fund a primary care social worker-type navigator for every general practice to increase frontline health services, and start a request for proposal process to establish a third graduate entry medical school, focused on retaining general practitioners in rural areas.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter