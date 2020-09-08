Tuesday, 8 September 2020

NZ First pledge to fund prisoner rehabilitation

    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ
    NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ
    New Zealand First is promising to fund more prisoner rehabilitation programmes if re-elected.

    Leader Winston Peters said his party had long supported training programmes to build and improve the skills of prisoners to help them rejoin society.

    "We have supported the Howard League's prison drivers programme, adult literacy classes and the Greyhound Great Mates Prison Programme.

    ''If elected, we pledge to work with Corrections, and fund more of these and similar programmes across the country," Peters said.

    Training programmes decreased reoffending rates and kept people from returning to prison upon their release, he said.

    New Zealand First would work with penal reform advocates to provide funding and support new and existing programmes.

    Peters made the announcement in Gore, as his Back Your Future bus tour was travelling across the Southland electorate today.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter